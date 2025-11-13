5 Best Money Tips of 2025 From Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey is a personal finance expert known for his aggressive approach to debt paydown. While many of his money tips stay the same each year, he has added a few new items that apply to 2025 and onward.

In this article, we’ll cover the five best money tips of 2025, according to Dave Ramsey.

Budget for Inflation

Inflation wasn’t an economic factor most people considered until recently. In fact, over the past five years, inflation has been around 25%, meaning something that costs $1 now costs $1.25.

One of Dave Ramsey’s best money tips of 2025 is to budget for inflation. This means planning out where your money is going with actual expected costs, not what you think you should be spending.

Take groceries, for example. You might have spent $100 per week a few years ago on groceries. That is no longer a reasonable benchmark. Instead, you should budget $125 to account for inflation.

Know Online Spending Habits

Online shopping is the new norm. After all, it’s easy to click a few buttons and have your package show up days later. Ramsey said you need to pay close attention to your online spending habits.

Delete shopping apps from your phone, think about purchases for more than a few minutes and clear your cookies from your browsers to reduce targeted ads. With online shopping expected to increase over the holiday season, it’s important to get your spending in check.

Stay on Track with Investments

Investing during uncertain times can be scary, especially in 2025. However, Ramsey believes that you should keep investing, even during market downturns.

Investing for retirement is a long game. You aren’t looking for short wins. Instead, you want to see your account balance go up over time, which can include ups and downs. Don’t stop investing because an Instagram financial guru told you to. Listen to the experts, and continue your investment strategy.

Know Your Money ‘Why’

If you haven’t thought about your money “why,” it’s time to do so in 2025. Why do you want to budget or become debt-free? Knowing what is driving your goals can help you stay on track with your budget, investments and more.

Ramsey is a strong proponent of every dollar has meaning. Without understanding why you are working towards your financial goals, it can feel boring or overwhelming. Define your why and write it down.

Don’t Wait To Buy a Home

This 2025 money tip can be controversial. However, Ramsey doesn’t believe in waiting until rates or prices drop to buy a home. If you’re debt-free with a fully funded emergency fund, have the money for a down payment, can afford closing costs, know where you want to live for at least a year and can spend under 25% or less of your monthly income, it’s time to buy a home. Rates and prices might be higher compared to a few years ago, but buying a home can be a great investment.

