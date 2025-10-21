5 Best Member’s Mark Clothing Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Looking for money-saving fashion that doesn’t skimp on style or quality? You might be surprised to find it in the aisles of Sam’s Club. While the warehouse giant is known for its bulk-shopping discounts, low gas prices and members-only exclusive lower prices, another way to save is buying Member’s Mark-the Sam’s Club private label that includes everything from food to clothing.

The brand is competitively priced and focuses on high-quality items that are sharp, practical and a good value. From basics to on-trend pieces, here are five must-have Member’s Mark clothing items from Sam’s Club that are worth the money.

Girls Knit Dress

Price: $10.98

Fall weather is now here and to stay cozy but fashionable, the Member’s Mark Girls Knit Dress is ideal for kids sized 2T to L. The three-count pack comes with two printed dresses and one solid and there’s a variety of colors and patterns. The dresses have 4.7 out of 5 stars with 46 ratings.



“Best value in dresses. My granddaughter loves them. Easy care, just and wear! I buy them every year for her,” one customer wrote on the Sam’s Club product page.

Men’s Mason Pant

Price: $14.98

From work to weekends, the Member’s Mark Men’s Mason Pant is ideal for any casual occasion and is the perfect blend of comfort and durability. The item has 4.5 stars with 1,830 ratings.



“Worth the $,” one verified buyer titled their review. “Great pants for work or casual. Holds up to numerous washings. Cheap enough to not freak out if get grease on,” wrote the reviewer.

Sport Crew Sock

Price: $10.98

Socks are an essential, but can be pricey and never seem to last long. But the Member’s Mark Sport Crew Sock are a great deal, plus they’re high-quality, according to reviewers. Each pair in this 10-count pack is a little over $1 and they’re built to last. The socks have 4.5 stars with over 2,200 ratings.



“Everyday Comfort That holds up. These socks are a surprisingly solid find for the price. The cotton blend feels soft yet durable, and the arch support and comfort-top design keep them snug without cutting off circulation,” one shopper wrote.

Women’s Essential Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Price: $6.98

T-shirts are a closet staple and you can grab the Member’s Mark Women’s Essential Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt in a variety of colors for a steal. Perfect for relaxing at home, styling with jeans or elevating the look with a blazer, the tees are soft, comfortable and are a great value. The T-shirts are rated 4.4 stars by Sam’s Club customers and are praised for the affordable price and softness.



“So comfortable, I bought 6. [Colors] are nice. I bought the soft colours for summer and navy [and] black for fall/winter. They are so inexpensive and the quality is really good. I would definitely recommend them,” one shopper wrote.

Women’s Notch-Collar Pajama Set

Price: 15.98

Nice, toasty pajamas are a must in the fall and the Member’s Mark Women’s Notch Collar Pajama Set are cute, comfy and can be worn for seasons to come. These two-piece pajamas have 4.9 stars and shoppers love the style and value.

“Excellent quality and price,” one reviewer wrote.

Next time you’re at Sam’s Club, stop by the clothing section. You might find your new favorite pieces at a fraction of the cost.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

