5 Best Investments for the Upper Class To Make Before 2026

Wealthy investors who bet heavily on the stock markets in 2025 have had a very good year so far. The major indexes have all soared to record highs after slumping earlier in the year.

The S&P 500 is up about 15% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq has gained about 20% and the Dow has risen about 9%.

From an investment standpoint, people in the upper income classes already have an edge over others because they’re better equipped financially to take losses when the markets slump. But when the markets go on a hot streak — as they have lately — their wealth accelerates even faster.

So where should the wealthy put their money for the remainder of 2025?

“For people who already have a strong financial base, it’s less about chasing the next hot thing and more about positioning for where the big trends are heading,” said Edward Corona, founder of The Options Oracle AI Trade Manager.

While the definition of “upper class” varies depending on who you ask, there are some general benchmarks. As Yahoo Finance reported, the Census Bureau provided these financial metrics to define the upper class in 2022:

Median annual income : More than $153,000

: More than $153,000 Median net worth: $805,400

For individuals who meet the above criteria, these are five of the best investments to make before 2026.

AI Stocks

Corona calls AI an “obvious” investment story right now because of all the money being poured into high fliers like Nvidia (NVDA). But there are plenty of other opportunities, as well.

“I think the real upside now is in the companies building the infrastructure behind it — not just Nvidia, but names like AMD (AMD), which just popped after that OpenAI deal,” Corona told GOBankingRates. “They’re finally carving out a serious spot in the AI hardware space. Broadcom (AVGO) is another one that’s quietly benefiting from all this tech demand without the hype.”

Clean Energy

The clean energy space got “overhyped and beaten up” earlier this decade, Corona said. But now stock valuations in the sector “make more sense.” He expects companies like NextEra Partners (NEP) and Enphase (ENPH) to “see a real comeback” once energy storage and grid upgrades start ramping up again.

REITs

Residential and commercial real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an attractive investment option due to a combination of low prices and high returns on certain properties, according to Chad Cummings, an attorney and certified public accountant (CPA) at Cummings & Cummings Law, who previously worked in finance and tax with American Airlines, PwC and J.P. Morgan Chase.

“Florida and Texas multifamily assets have repriced 15% to 20% below 2022 highs,” he told GBR. “Private REITs targeting distressed assets or refinanced deals now offer yields exceeding 10%.”

Private Credit

Private credit markets have “basically replaced bonds as the go-to income play,” according to Corona.

“The yields are great, and the risk is pretty well managed if you stick with institutional-grade funds,” he added.

Luxury Brands

Rich folks should be familiar with luxury brands simply as consumers. But Corona recommends that upper-class investors put their money into luxury stocks, as well.

He points to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) and Ferrari (RACE) as brands that “don’t really have bad years” — partly because wealthy consumers “tend to keep spending no matter what the economy’s doing.”

