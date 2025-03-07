5 Best High-Paying First Jobs for Remote Work

Remote work has changed workplace culture over the last few years, and more people are seeking job opportunities based on location flexibility. If you’re looking to find work that you don’t have to commute for, numerous remote jobs can offer a high initial salary and advancement opportunities so that you can build wealth.

Here are five of the best first jobs for remote work that can make you rich.

Digital Marketing Specialist

“One of the highest-paying remote jobs that pay well from the start is a digital marketing specialist,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “This job incorporates advertising skills, social media management and content creation.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual salary for marketing managers is $156,580. With a bachelor’s degree in any kind of business field, ranging from marketing to communications, you can get started in this industry.

The demand for marketing professionals is mainly for website marketing, search engine marketing and social media marketing, according to ZipRecruiter.

The average salary for a social media manager is $57,508, with opportunities at the higher end close to six figures. A study from Zippia found that salaries for digital marketing specialists have gone up 5% in the last five years.

What kind of roles can you find here?

Social media manager

Public relations

Content creation

Advertising.

Lieberman added, “With a high demand, this job comes with high competitive salaries and offers the ability for career advancement.”

Data Scientist

A data scientist can find work in almost every industry, as large amounts of data are needed to be converted into business insights. If you can work with numbers and data to provide solutions, you should think about a career in artificial intelligence, machine learning or a similar field.

“A data scientist uses tools and techniques to find insights from large data pools of information, then creates actionable plans geared towards an organization,” said Lieberman.

With an expected job growth rate of 35% over the next decade and a median annual salary of $108,020, you can get started in this role with only a bachelor’s degree. According to McKinsey’s American Opportunity Survey, 89% of computer/mathematics industry employees can work from home.

Financial Manager

One remote job that offers opportunities to increase your income is financial management and other positions related to managing money. This role has gone digital, with 86% of those employed in financial operations reporting that they can work remotely.

“With a bachelor’s degree, you can become a financial manager who oversees the finances of companies, ensuring they comply with legal requirements, advising on revenue and cost-cutting measures, and strategically planning budgets and expenses,” Lieberman said.

With a projected job growth of 16% from 2022 to 2032 and a median annual salary of $156,100, this job pays well, and there’s a high demand for it.

UX Designer

UX stands for “user experience,” and it’s a growing field in the computer technology industry. According to Coursera, this is the ideal role for those interested in the combination of technology and design. The average salary for a UX designer on Indeed is $124,376 annually.

Based on BLS data, web developers and digital designer jobs are expected to see growth of 16% by 2032, and UX designers fall under this category. Since this job is evolving, there isn’t one guaranteed path to landing a six-figure position, but you can get started in UX design by earning an online certificate.

Possible roles in this field include:

Product designer

Product manager

Lead designer

Front-end developer

Graphic designer.

Sales Rep

With many companies hiring sales staff to help grow their businesses, remote work in this field is available in a variety of industries. According to BLS data, the median pay for a sales manager is ​​$135,160 per year.

One of the more lucrative positions in this field is a tech sales rep, whose average salary is $79,117 per year, according to ZipRecruiter. Since the role is often commission-based, you can easily earn over six figures in this type of job.

Final Take To GO: How To Get Rich With Remote Work

If you want to land your first gig in remote work that can help you get rich, there are a few things to look out for. You don’t want to wait until you have a few decades of experience to increase your income, so ensure the position has a high starting salary. You can look up the average salary for any remote job to ensure the potential is there to earn a lucrative amount.

According to Pew Research Center data, around 14% of all employed adults in the U.S. work from home all the time, while 41% are at least part-time remote on a hybrid setup. Simply put, people have become accustomed to this flexibility.

With 58% of Americans reporting that they have the opportunity to work from home at least one day a week, it should be possible for you to find a company hiring remotely for your chosen role. You should look up jobs that have transitioned towards being remote permanently so that you don’t have to worry about being forced to return to an office.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

