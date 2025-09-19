5 Best Halloween Items To Buy at Aldi Before They Sell Out

As long as you have a quarter on hand to unlock a shopping cart, a trip to Aldi can be a great way to save money on groceries. It’s also a great place to stock up on seasonal items that you don’t necessarily need, but which bring a little more fun to your life, without blowing up your budget.

However, seasonal items like Halloween decorations and treats are, by definition, only around for a limited time, so it’s often smart to shop early in the season, before everyone else potentially clears out the inventory. With that in mind, consider scooping up the below Halloween items at Aldi this month.

Hershey’s Halloween Assorted Mini Chocolate Sweets

Price: $14.96

What’s Halloween without candy? This 100-count variety pack is great — and budget-friendly — because it has something for everyone. There’s Hershey’s bars, KitKats and Reese’s to satisfy chocolate lovers, as well as Twizzlers, Haribo gummy bears and Jolly Rancher lollipops for those who like to indulge in these other types of candies.

Hershey’s KitKat Counts and Reese’s Bats Mix

Price: $9.94

If you’re looking for other fun Halloween treats that fall more into the classic candy camp but with some style points, consider this 30-pack of Kit Kats and Reese’s. The KitKats are shaped like Draculas and the Reese’s are shaped like bats. While they could be a nice offering to trick-or-treaters, their fun shapes also make them great additions to Halloween parties or little treats you indulge in throughout this spooky season.

Affy Tapple Caramel Apples

Price: $3.85

If you don’t have time to visit a pumpkin patch or want to keep costs down this year on fall treats, consider buying this three-pack of peanut-crusted caramel apples. While it’s probably not something you’re going to hand out to trick-or-treaters, it’s a great way to get in the Halloween or autumnal spirit. If you’re hosting a small Halloween party, for example, a few packs of these make for a somewhat elaborate yet affordable dessert.

Crofton Large Pumpkin Bowl Orange

Price: $14.99

For those cooking up some fall savory dishes around Halloween time, you can get in the spirit with this pumpkin-shaped dish from Aldi. Not only is it a far more affordable version than some other casserole dishes you might find, but this large version could also work as a countertop jar to hold some Halloween candies.

Kirkton House LED Ceramic Pumpkin

Price: $14.99

Another great way to get in the Halloween spirit is with this LED ceramic pumpkin that adds some light and style to your seasonal decor. If you don’t have time to carve pumpkins or are worried about them rotting, especially if you’re decorating inside, like on your kitchen table, then this is a great alternative.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

