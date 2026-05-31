5 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Picking growth stocks for a 10-year horizon is a different exercise than chasing this quarter's momentum. The goal is to identify companies with durable competitive advantages, exposure to structural megatrends, and sufficient financial strength to survive whatever the economy throws at them over that period.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) would be a good example of a growth stock that had a phenomenal growth-driven run fueled by innovation. That run has lasted more than 10 years and has turned AAPL into a forever stock in some portfolios. Here are five names that may be on that same trajectory.

The Semiconductor Giant Powering the AI Boom

If there is one company that is structurally indispensable to the next decade of technology, it is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The Taiwanese chipmaker manufactures semiconductors for virtually every major chip designer worldwide and controls roughly 72% of the global foundry market.

TSM doesn't compete with its customers. It makes their chips. That means it wins regardless of which AI accelerator architecture prevails, which smartphone platform dominates, or which cloud provider gains share.

The AI infrastructure buildout has already lit a fire under Taiwan Semi's financials. Revenue grew 25% in 2025, and management is guiding for nearly 30% growth in 2026, backed by surging demand for its most advanced 3nm and 2nm manufacturing nodes. Hyperscalers are signing long-term agreements to lock in capacity.

In the last 10 years, TSM has delivered a total return of more than 2,000%. That includes reinvesting its dividend, which has an annual payout of $2.97 per share.

The company has increased that dividend by an average of over 12% in the last five years.

The geopolitical risk around Taiwan is real and worth monitoring, but TSMC has responded by expanding manufacturing in the United States and Japan, diversifying its footprint to reduce that exposure. For investors who want broad AI exposure without picking winners in a fast-moving competitive landscape, TSM is the closest thing to a sure bet the sector offers.

The AI Infrastructure Leader Benefiting From Custom Chips

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) tends to get lumped in with the broader semiconductor sector, but its story is more nuanced and arguably more durable than most chip stocks. The company operates two parallel businesses: custom AI silicon (ASICs) and infrastructure software.

Both are growing. AI revenue surged 106% year over year as of the most recent quarter, and the company reported 29% total revenue growth. Analysts project its AI semiconductor revenue run rate could reach $100 billion by 2027.

The ASIC angle is what separates Broadcom from the pack. While NVIDIA dominates the GPU market, hyperscalers including Google, Meta, and Amazon are increasingly designing their own custom chips to optimize specific AI workloads. Those companies are turning to Broadcom to help build them.

Broadcom has deep, multi-year relationships with these customers and expertise in networking silicon that is extremely difficult to replicate. Add in sticky recurring revenue from its software businesses, including VMware products acquired in 2023, and you have a company generating exceptional cash flow with multiple durable growth engines.

AVGO is up more than 3,000% in the last 10 years, but the lion's share of that growth has occurred in the last three years. Broadcom is not cheap, and like TSM, it pays only a modest dividend, but for a 10-year holding period, investors are paying for a business that compounds reliably.

The Healthcare Growth Story Driving the GLP-1 Revolution

The GLP-1 revolution in metabolic health is not a fad. Obesity affects more than a billion people globally, and drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic have demonstrated efficacy well beyond weight loss—including cardiovascular and kidney benefits—that make them among the most consequential pharmaceutical advances in a generation. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) are the undisputed leaders in this space, with manufacturing scale and clinical pipelines that competitors will take years to match.

However, whereas LLY has a lofty valuation, the market’s broad skepticism of NVO makes the stock more compelling on valuation grounds. Shares have pulled back meaningfully from their 2024 peaks as investors digested concerns about competition and questions about the company’s pipeline of oral formulations.

The result is that Novo now trades at just 11X earnings—a remarkable multiple for a company with this growth profile. The oral form of Wegovy is now available, driving sales growth and significantly expanding the addressable market. Meanwhile, the cash flows from the GLP-1 franchise are funding the development of entirely new therapy categories. A decade from now, Novo Nordisk's drug portfolio will look very different — and likely much larger—than it does today.

The Cybersecurity Platform Built for the Modern Internet

Cybersecurity is one of the few sectors where demand is structurally guaranteed to grow. As enterprises move workloads to the cloud, proliferate devices at the edge, and face increasingly sophisticated threat actors, the attack surface expands. Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) sits at an unusual intersection of cybersecurity, networking, and performance.

What distinguishes Cloudflare from other security vendors is its network architecture. Its global infrastructure spans more than 330 cities, enabling it to provide zero-trust security, DDoS protection, and application performance from a single integrated platform. Customers don't have to stitch together products from multiple vendors.

That integration is a powerful retention driver and creates significant cross-selling opportunities as Cloudflare continues expanding its product surface. Revenue has compounded at high rates for years, the company is approaching consistent profitability, and its total addressable market expands every time a new threat vector emerges. It is one of the few cybersecurity companies with a credible path to becoming the dominant security platform for the modern internet.

The E-Commerce and Fintech Leader Dominating Latin America

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is a company many U.S. investors know they should own more of but never get around to buying. The company is the dominant e-commerce and fintech platform across Latin America. It operates in a region with 650 million people, a growing middle class, underpenetrated digital commerce, and a financial system where large portions of the population remain unbanked.

The fintech layer—Mercado Pago—is now growing as fast as the commerce business and may ultimately be the more valuable of the two. Millions of Latin American consumers are using Mercado Pago as their primary financial account, building credit histories and accessing loans through MercadoLibre's platform.

The company has pricing power, network effects, and a logistics infrastructure that it has spent years building from scratch. Unlike many emerging market plays, MercadoLibre has demonstrated consistent execution across multiple economic cycles in countries that are notoriously difficult to operate in. With decades of growth runway ahead, this is precisely the kind of business that rewards patient, long-term investors.

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