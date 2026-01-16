The 5 Best GPU-as-a-Service Providers for 2026—And 1 Clear Winner

The world of GPU-as-a-service (also known as data center hosting or AI infrastructure) is booming. Demand is rising across all vectors, including model builders and application providers, and is expected to grow robustly over the coming years.

Below, we’ll examine five leading GPU-as-a-service providers and what their current positioning means for investors. Along the way, we’ll highlight themes like Bitcoin mining exposure, AI and developer platforms, and data center ownership—then finish with a clear pick for the name most likely to thrive in 2026.

CoreWeave: The Least Attractive in an Attractive Group

While CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV)is among the hottest tech trades, it is the worst-positioned (relatively speaking) as of early 2026. Not a bad position, just the least favorable among its highly competitive peers. CoreWeave's business is booming—it excels in raw computing power, has a platform, and owns its own data centers. However, the business currently operates as a hybrid model that relies on third-party data center operators to house its GPUs.

The company is in the midst of a build-out; until it is completed, it relies heavily on other providers for its capacity. The takeaway is that while this business is on track for significant growth, it is a client of other companies on this list and at risk of losing capacity to other consumers. Regarding Bitcoin exposure, the company continues to operate its BTC mines, which help pay for its AI transition.

Core Scientific: Bare Bones GPU and AI Infrastructure

Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) runs at the opposite end of the spectrum from CoreWeave, central to the now-failed merger effort. Core Scientific’s strengths lie in its AI-capable infrastructure, leaving AI development to others. It doesn’t have a developer platform per se, but it does offer tools to help manage cloud-based services for hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft, and Alphabet. It also has significant exposure to the BTC market.

While robust, the 120% revenue growth forecasted for 2026 falls short of competitors. 22 analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate this stock a Moderate Buy with potential for a 25% upside.

IREN: Infrastructure and Platform, But Better Choices Exist

IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) is another good option within the GPU-as-a-Service ecosystem, but it's still not the best. It owns its own data centers and has a platform, but it falls short compared to competitors. IREN’s platform enables the function, management, and efficient operation of AI infrastructure, but less so its advancement.

The company’s client base seems to be limited, opening the door for competitors to gain share. However, its growth outlook is robust, underpinned by deals with hyperscalers like Microsoft and tech leaders like Dell, which utilize IREN's developer tools. Revenue growth is expected in the triple-digit range this year and next, with earnings following suit.

Nebius Group: A Top Choice for GPU-as-a-Service Investment

Nebious Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has several advantages in 2026, including its position as a GPU/data center provider, a robust developer platform, and ownership of its own data centers. It is also a standout, with no BTC exposure and a position in the EU. This makes it a go-to for companies like Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which have contracted capacity for internal workloads for their EU-based operations. The outlook for 2026 revenue growth is over 520%, with another 100% or more expected in the subsequent year.

Analysts rate this stock a consensus Buy; there is an 80% Buy rating bias, and a 55% upside forecast at the consensus. Trends are leading to the high-end range, opening the door to a potential 110% upside by year’s end.

Applied Digital Is the Leading GPU-as-a-Service Stock in 2026

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has BTC exposure, as well as everything else a GPU-as-a-Service investor could want. This company offers a developer platform along with infrastructure services, owns its own data centers, and has expansion plans in place. More importantly, the Q4 2025 results affirmed its robust outlook, underpinned by advance contracts suggesting the Phase II expansion is sold out or nearly sold out.

Regarding the results and outlook, the company’s Q4 2025 revenue grew nearly 100%, outpaced the consensus by 5500 basis points, and came with a favorable outlook. A new deal with an unnamed U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscaler solidified the growth outlook, with expectations that this company will double in size three times before the decade's end. Analysts rate it a Buy, with a 95% Buy rating bias and an additional 75% upside at the high end of the target range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.