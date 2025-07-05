5 Best Crypto Investments Besides Bitcoin for the Rest of 2025

While Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines and portfolios with its impressive institutional adoption, investors are shifting their focus toward promising altcoins that could deliver significant returns over time.

If you’re looking to diversify your crypto portfolio, here are some of the best altcoins to consider for the rest of this year.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. While ETH’s holding ratio dipped earlier this year, it has rebounded, signaling renewed interest. The network’s ongoing upgrades and its dominance in DeFi, NFTs, and decentralized applications (dApps) make it an attractive alternative. With the potential for layer-2 scaling solutions, Ethereum could see increased institutional interest.

Solana (SOL)

Despite a recent dip in portfolio holdings down from 2.72% in November 2024 to 1.76% as of May 2025, Solana remains an attractive long-term investment. Solana’s capacity to handle high-volume applications while keeping costs low is continuing to attract developers building DeFi projects and NFT platforms. Although some institutional capital has rotated out of SOL and into XRP, this dip could offer a buying opportunity for long-term investors looking for a better entry point.

XRP

Ripple is gaining a lot of attention this year. The percentage of XRP held in portfolios doubled from 1.29% in November 2024 to 2.42% as of May because investors believe an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be approved soon, which could push the price up. XRP is also gaining attention for its fast and low-cost cross-border payments, making it a serious contender for real-world financial use cases, especially in global remittances.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink continues to expand its role as the leading decentralized oracle network, connecting blockchain applications with real-world data. As DeFi and Web3 applications grow, so does the need for reliable oracles. This alone makes Chainlink worth considering adding to your crypto portfolio.

Tron (TRX)

TRON doesn’t get as much attention as Ethereum or Solana, but it’s quietly become one of the most used blockchains, especially for sending stablecoins like USDT. Its network supports smart contracts and apps, just like Ethereum, but it’s cheaper to use. Additionally, Canary Capital filed for a TRON ETF with staking features in April 2025, which could attract institutional investors if approved by the SEC.

