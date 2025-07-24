5 Best Back-to-School Items To Buy at Target Before They Sell Out

Target has what appear to be throwback prices on some of its school supplies. The best part? The deals are focused on items on kids’ school supply lists, which means shoppers can rack up the savings. Whether you stock up or just get what you need to start school, these are the best Target back-to-school items to buy before they’re gone.

©Target

Crayola Crayons

Price: 50 cents

Target is offering a budget-friendly price on Crayola 24-Count Crayons. Save 99 cents off the regular price of $1.49, meaning you can get almost three boxes for the price of one. The box of crayons is made with solar power and features the key primary and secondary colors needed for school worksheets or art projects.

©Target

Crayola Colored Pencils

Price: 99 cents

Save $1 on Crayola 12-Count Pre-Sharpened Colored Pencils. Regularly priced at $1.99 at Target, these pencils are ready right out of the box to color maps or artwork — no sharpening needed. Colors include sky blue, red orange, black, green, white, purple and yellow.

©Target

Elmer’s Washable School Glue Sticks

Price: 50 cents

A two-pack of Elmer’s Washable Glue Sticks for 50 cents is a steal. That’s 89 cents off the regular price. The price may be throwback, but the formula isn’t. These glue sticks go on purple and dry clear to make it easy for children to see where they’re placing the glue.

©Target

up&up Smudge-Free Erasers

Price: 49 cents

Stock up and save 25% on each two-count pack of up&up Smudge-Free Erasers. Over 80% of Target shoppers give them a five-star rating. The erasers are latex-free and feature a beveled edge that won’t tear paper. Additionally, they won’t crack or tear over time, making them a perfect item to stock up on while they last.

©Target

Bic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens

Price: $1.29

Whether you want blue, black or red, Bic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens are $1.29 for a 10-count package at Target. That’s 60 cents cheaper than the regular price of $1.89. Each of these long-lasting pens feature the equivalent of 1.25 miles of writing and you can monitor the ink level through the translucent barrel.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Best Back-to-School Items To Buy at Target Before They Sell Out

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.