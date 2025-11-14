5 Best Aldi Items That Will Disappear by Thanksgiving

One thing to be thankful for this time of year is all the delicious seasonal flavors and treats that make meals feel extra special, whether you’re shopping on a budget or preparing a lavish holiday dinner.

However, as the seasonal name implies, many of these items are only available for a specific time of year. For fall flavors like pumpkin, apple and sage, it can be hard to find many associated products past Thanksgiving. Even those that linger on shelves a little longer are likely gone by Christmas.

If you want to soak up the remainder of autumn and stretch the Thanksgiving holiday for more than just one day, Aldi is a great place to stock up on seasonal treats while also saving money.

Here are some of the best items to buy at Aldi now, before they disappear until next fall.

Chef’s Cupboard Sage and Onion Hawaiian Stuffing

Price: $1.55

Stuffing tends to be a crowd-pleasing side at Thanksgiving. You can make this dish feel extra seasonal with this Chef’s Cupboard affordable mix that’s made with Hawaiian bread and has sage and onion flavors. All you need to add is water and butter to this box that serves six.

Sweet Harvest Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

Price: $1.75

Cranberry sauce is another simple yet classic Thanksgiving side/sauce, which goes great on turkey, mashed potatoes, cheese, etcetera. This 14-ounce can of cranberry sauce from Aldi adds a comforting combination of sweetness and tartness. It might last in stores a little bit further into the winter, but if you’re a fan, you might want to stock up now before it potentially sells out with a Thanksgiving rush or gets pulled for new seasonal items.

Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts

Price: $3.65

Apple cider donuts are often gobbled up in early fall at apple orchards, but you can still enjoy them now by scooping up this six-pack of apple cider donuts from Aldi. These cake donuts are topped with cinnamon and sugar for some extra warmth, like on a crisp autumn night, or to start your day on a cheery, sweet note.

Bake Shop Pumpkin Cake Roll

Price: $5.19

While pumpkin pie is one of the stars of Thanksgiving desserts, don’t overlook other delicious pumpkin treats, like this 18-ounce Swiss roll cake. At just over $5, it’s an affordable gift to pick up if you’re enjoying coffee or a meal at a friend’s house, or you could stock up for yourself to have some tasty dessert on hand.

Pillsbury Turkey-Shape Sugar Cookie Dough

Price: $3.86

This cookie dough batter is great for families with young kids looking to make an easy, festive Thanksgiving dessert, or for those who just love getting into holiday themes. The batter is pre-cut into 20 rounds that you can pop onto a tray to bake and they feature an adorable turkey design. Pillsbury says the batter is also safe to eat, due to heat-treating the dough.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

