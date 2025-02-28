5 Beach Vacation Packages You Can Only Get Through Costco

As you grab a jumbo pack of toilet paper on yet another pre-blizzard Costco run, you’re dreaming of warm sand and blue waves, of feeling the sun’s heat on your skin. Beach season may feel forever and a day away, but depending on your sense of adventure — or your location — every season can be beach season.

Middle-class earners are quietly becoming millionaires. Find out how you can, too.

Looking to build wealth? Try these 6 shortcuts to add up to $1K to your wallet this month.

Take heart: Spring is coming soon. That means it’s time to start planning your sun-soaked getaway — and figuring out how to afford it. The good news? A dream beach vacation is easier to plan and pay for than you might think, thanks to your Costco membership.

Through Costco Travel and its partnerships with major travel companies, you can score exclusive travel packages to dazzling beach locations around the world and close to home. And, of course, you already know where you’ll be getting your sunscreen in bulk.

Aruba

Even the Beach Boys sang the praises of Aruba. You could certainly do far worse than the Aruba Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort Package, which puts you at an elite resort just steps from the sand. Naturally, you’ll want to spend all day watching the waves roll in, but there’s a lot of fun to be had at the resort, too. Beyond the restaurants and a jacuzzi, there are plenty of amenities for younger family members, including a children’s playground and pool.

Your Costco membership helps you get all of this, and more, at exclusive rates. For instance, a weeklong stay flying out of Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) costs roughly $3,777.33, though prices vary based on departure city and travel dates.

Tahiti

Tahiti is another heavy-hitter among beautiful beaches, and the Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa Limited-Time Package puts you right in the heart of it. For about $2,889 per person, you’ll enjoy a five-night all-inclusive stay at a stunning, eco-friendly resort nestled between two turquoise bays and a pristine white-sand beach.

When you’re not sunbathing, you can tour lush tropical gardens or dine at the only overwater restaurant on Moorea — a truly unforgettable experience.

Los Cabos

Rest. Rejuvenate. Take in the vibrant beauty of Los Cabos, Mexico. The Los Cabos: Hacienda del Mar Package offers a classic hacienda-style resort with modern amenities, just 15 minutes by car from Cabo San Lucas. The experience is priceless, but with your Costco membership, you’ll only pay around $3,262.89.

Hawaii

If you’re dreaming of a beach vacation in the U.S., odds are Hawaii is at the top of your list. The Oahu: Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa Package offers a front-row seat to Waikiki Beach, one of the most celebrated beaches in the U.S.

For $3,831.46, you can enjoy modern comfort and amenities alongside a dash of old-world glamour at this legendary landmark hotel.

Dominican Republic

For the relatively low price of $2,960.87, you can soak up the sun in the Dominican Republic and make your Instagram mutuals jealous in the process. The beaches are breathtaking, but the hotel is no slouch, either, offering three outdoor pools, tennis courts, and archery targets.

Retirees are earning up to $1K extra income per month from home — here’s how you can, too.

After a long day on the sand, unwind in the hydro-massage pool or sauna. Hopefully, you’ve worked up an appetite because the resort features three à la carte restaurants serving delicious fare.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Beach Vacation Packages You Can Only Get Through Costco

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.