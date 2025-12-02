5 Banks That Outperform the S&P 500 in Volatile November

The U.S. stock market experienced significant turbulence throughout November 2025, as investors grappled with elevated valuations, mixed economic signals and shifting expectations for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The pullback in AI-linked megacap stocks, after a surge to record highs in October, also sparked a round of profit-taking, putting pressure on broader indices. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average managed modest monthly gains, the Nasdaq Composite slipped in November.

In the middle of November, equities faced heavy selling as the “AI trade” temporarily broke down and rate-cut odds diminished following hawkish remarks from the Fed officials amid the absence of data due to the longest-ever government shutdown. However, sentiment improved dramatically during the Thanksgiving-shortened week. Weakening labor market data and dovish-leaning economic indicators renewed hopes that the Fed could cut interest rates again in December.

Amid November’s roller-coaster trading, several rate-sensitive sectors emerged as winners, with Financial Services being one of the top five performing sectors for the month. Banks, which form the sector’s core, typically benefit from growing optimism around economic stability and expectations of rate cuts that can spur loan demand and reduce funding pressures. Hence, we have selected five bank stocks — Citizens Financial Group CFG, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN, Regions Financial RF, U.S. Bancorp USB, and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB — that outperformed the S&P 500 index in November.



5 Bank Stocks to Keep an Eye On

The Federal Reserve has reduced rates twice this year, following a 100-basis-point rate cut in 2024. Improving macro data, combined with increasing confidence in a December rate cut, bolstered investor sentiment toward the banking industry. The relatively lower rates will help banks to witness a rise in net interest income (NII) as the lending environment improves and funding costs stabilize.

The five selected banks are fundamentally strong and are expected to withstand market volatility. The stocks have a market cap of $20 billion or more and currently carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price Performance in November

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, institutions and corporations. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the bank reported $222.7 billion in assets, $138.9 billion in net loans and leases, and $180 billion in total deposits.

The company continues to advance its long-term strategic plan through disciplined organic growth, market expansion and investments in higher-margin businesses. A key pillar of this strategy is Citizens Private Bank, launched in October 2023 to strengthen its wealth management platform and better serve high-net-worth clients. The business is on track to meet its 2025 targets of $12 billion in deposits, $7 billion in loans and $11 billion in assets under management (AUM). Importantly, the private bank is expected to contribute 7% to 2025 earnings, exceeding the initial 5% projection, while maintaining a 20-25% medium-term return on equity.

Citizens Financial’s focus on organic growth continues to yield results. In the first nine months of 2025, total revenues increased, supported by higher NII and non-interest income. Expansion in the net interest margin, healthier loan demand and modest growth in interest-earning assets are expected to further boost NII. Further, strength in the fee-based business is likely to drive non-interest income growth in the near term.

Operational efficiency also remains a priority. Citizens Financial has been executing a structured series of revenue and cost-optimization initiatives since introducing its “Tapping Our Potential” (TOP) program in 2014. The bank’s TOP 9 initiative delivered a $150-million pre-tax exit run-rate benefit in 2024, and the current TOP 10 program is progressing toward its $100-million pre-tax benefit target by the end of 2025.

CFG has a market cap of $23.24 billion. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s shares gained 6.1% in November.

Huntington, based in Columbus, OH, is a multi-state diversified regional bank holding company. Over the past few years, Huntington has expanded its footprint and capabilities in several verticals through acquisitions.

In October 2025, the company acquired Veritex Holdings, accelerating its strong organic growth in Texas by expanding its presence in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston. In the same month, it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Cadence Bank to expand its southern U.S. presence. In 2022, the company acquired Capstone Partners. (which enhanced the complementary capabilities of the capital markets business) and Torana (to enhance digital capabilities and enterprise payments strategy).

HBAN is executing a multi-year plan to scale its commercial banking franchise in high-growth regions. In 2023, the company launched operations in Charlotte, establishing units focused on middle-market banking, SBA lending and healthcare finance. This expansion is part of a broader initiative to capture an estimated $8 billion in long-term deposits across the Carolinas. By 2028, Huntington plans to hire more than 350 employees and open 55 branches, deepening its presence in North and South Carolina.

Further, accelerated loan growth and a steady rise in NII will support Huntington’s top-line improvement. The Veritex acquisition contributed nearly $9 billion in loans and $11 billion in deposits, giving HBAN an immediate boost in scale. Management expects loans to grow 8% and deposits to rise 5.5% in 2025, inclusive of Veritex.

Huntington projects mid to high-single-digit loan growth in 2026, supported by continued expansion in fast-growing markets such as Texas and improving operating efficiency. The bank also anticipates 10-11% growth in NII this year, underscoring its confidence in sustained earnings momentum.

HBAN has a market cap of $23.79 billion. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s shares rallied 6.1% in November.

U.S. Bancorp provides banking and investment services, mainly operating in the Midwest and Western regions of the United States.

The company continues to demonstrate solid momentum in total loans and deposits, driven by deeper customer engagement and ongoing market share gains. U.S. Bancorp’s growth prospects remain favorable. Strengthening loan pipelines, particularly within commercial lending and credit cards, combined with stabilizing deposit trends, positions the bank for continued balance sheet expansion. Management expects these factors to support sustainable loan growth as business activity and consumer spending improve.

The company’s strategy also emphasizes the expansion of consumer and commercial deposits through integrated product offerings and a modernized digital ecosystem. At the same time, U.S. Bancorp’s ongoing payments transformation, spanning card issuance and merchant processing, is expected to enhance fee-based revenue streams. Its deliberate investment portfolio repositioning, along with reduced deposit migration, is expected to contribute to steady NII growth in the coming quarters.

Overall, the company’s diversified business model, improving credit trends and strategic focus on payment innovation continue to strengthen its long-term earnings potential.

USB has a market cap of $76.24 billion. This Zacks Rank #2 company’s shares gained 5.2% in November.

Regions Financial, a Birmingham, AL-based financial holding company, provides retail, commercial, and mortgage banking, as well as other financial services.

Regions Financial continues to advance its long-term growth strategy by expanding and diversifying its business through both targeted investments and disciplined inorganic initiatives. The company has enhanced its product offerings and broadened its revenue base in recent years through several acquisitions.

In 2021, the bank acquired Clearsight Advisors, Sabal Capital and EnerBank USA, significantly strengthening its advisory, real estate and specialty lending capabilities. In 2019, the acquisition of Highland Associates bolstered the bank’s expertise in the not-for-profit wealth management sector and expanded its healthcare-focused advisory services. These acquisitions have helped Regions Financial build a more balanced and resilient revenue mix. Management continues to evaluate bolt-on buyout opportunities, particularly within wealth management, to further meet evolving client needs. The company’s commitment to expanding capabilities and diversifying income streams positions it well for durable long-term growth.

Moreover, Regions Financial is benefiting from rising loan pipelines and broad exposure across key Southeastern and Midwest markets. This strong geographic footprint provides a solid foundation for lending activity. Management expects average loan balances to be stable in 2025, supported by growth in commercial and real estate lending categories.

RF has a market cap of $22.32 billion. This Zacks Rank of 2 company’s shares gained 5% in November.

Fifth Third, headquartered in Cincinnati, is a leading regional financial institution with $212.9 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2025. The bank operates 1,102 full-service branches across 11 Midwestern and Southeastern states, giving it a strong and growing presence in several economically vibrant markets.

Over the years, FITB has strategically expanded its capabilities and footprint through targeted mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. In October 2025, the company announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Comerica, a transformative transaction that will combine two sizable banking franchises. Upon closing, the merged entity will rank as the ninth-largest U.S. bank.

In 2025, the company strengthened its commercial payments platform with the acquisition of DTS Connex and broadened its private credit offerings through a partnership with Eldridge, supporting the needs of its Commercial Bank clients.

Fifth Third has also placed a strong emphasis on growing its treasury management and wealth and asset management businesses, both of which contribute to more stable non-interest income (an increasingly important buffer in a fluctuating rate environment). The bank expects its commercial payments segment alone to evolve into a $1-billion business within five years, reflecting robust demand and continued investment in this area.

Geographic expansion remains a core component of FITB’s long-term strategy. The bank is aggressively building out its branch network in the high-growth Southeast, supported by a multi-year plan announced in late 2024 to open 200 retail locations by 2028, with roughly half located in the Southeast. Over the past two years, Fifth Third has already opened 68 branches across the region. As these markets continue to mature, the bank anticipates generating $15-20 billion in deposit growth over the next seven years.

FITB has a market cap of $28.73 billion. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s shares rose 4.7% in November.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.