5 Auto Insurance Discounts You May Not Know About

Car insurance is important to protect every driver's assets -- and to comply with the law in most states. Policies can unfortunately be expensive, though, and it's important not to try to save money by skimping on the important coverage that insurance should provide.

The good news is, there are ways to reduce the premiums auto insurance companies charge. Unfortunately, many drivers are unaware of some opportunities to save money.

Here are five lesser-known car insurance discounts that every motorist should know about so they can pay the lowest premiums possible for the comprehensive protection they need and deserve.

1. Discounts for your affiliations

Many auto insurers have relationships with companies or organizations. Motorists who work for specific employers or who are part of certain clubs or groups may be able to qualify for savings.

Most insurers have a list on their website of affiliation discounts, so drivers should be certain to check this carefully to see if they have any opportunities to reduce their premiums based on who they work for or what types of organizations they are a member of.

2. Green vehicle discounts

Choosing an environmentally-friendly vehicle, such as a hybrid or electric car, doesn't just pay off at the pump. Many insurers also offer a discount on auto insurance premiums for drivers who choose cars that are better for the planet.

These savings should be taken into account when purchasing a new vehicle as the reduced premiums, combined with government incentives, may make a green car a top choice.

3. Savings for getting online quotes

Surprisingly, some insurers actually offer reduced premiums to people who get quotes for their policy online and purchase it over the internet.

This is a major win for motorists, as getting online insurance quotes can be faster and can make it easier to shop around for coverage -- as well as qualifying them for savings.

4. Payment discounts

Setting up automatic payments can also provide the opportunity to save on auto insurance premiums -- as well as to make life more convenient since drivers won't have to remember to make a payment manually each month.

Many insurers not only provide discounts for setting up automated monthly payments, but also offer additional savings for those who choose to pay their bill just once per year. Motorists should consider whether this will fit into their budgets if paying annually instead of monthly can provide them with significant savings.

5. Low-mileage discounts

People who drive less present a lower risk to auto insurers since the fewer miles driven, the less opportunity there is for an accident to occur. As a result, insurers may charge significantly less to those who don't use their car as often.

Since the pandemic still has many people working from home -- and taking fewer road trips -- every motorist should make sure they are aware of low mileage discounts and should update their insurer ASAP if their driving habits have changed. The cost savings could be considerable for those whose cars are sitting in the garage more than they did before.

Many motorists will actually be able to take advantage of several of these discounts, so it's a good idea for drivers to contact their insurers to find out which of these opportunities to save could be available to them.

