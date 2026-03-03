5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire.

Key Points

I've always been skeptical of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, not because I doubt the technology, but because I think the sector is packed with inflated valuations, funding bubbles -- and, frankly, hype.

That said, I genuinely believe the stocks below are the true cornerstones of AI infrastructure and have the potential to build serious wealth over time. For investors with patience and the stomach for volatility, today's under-the-radar AI enablers could become tomorrow's millionaire makers.

I chose these tickers because they aren't the poster children of the AI boom, and that's the point. My first two tickers wire the brains of the modern data center, while my final three push AI deeper into business workflows and the data layers that support them. All five have what it takes to generate market-beating returns.

1. Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is the solid plumbing behind the AI boom. The company, commonly known as Supermicro, builds high‑performance, GPU‑dense servers and rack‑scale systems that hyperscalers and enterprises use for AI clusters. So, as spending on AI data centers explodes, every new rack needs exactly the kind of liquid‑cooled, power‑efficient designs Supermicro specializes in.​

My bullish thesis is simple: AI capital expenditures are shifting from just buying GPUs to optimizing full data‑center stacks (think power, cooling, and density). Supermicro's ability to quickly customize for Nvidia and other custom accelerators has already translated into solid revenue growth.

Super Micro's share price tells the story of that volatility: The stock is down roughly 40% to 50% over the past year as investors digested margin pressure, earnings misses, and tougher competition, even though management is still guiding to tens of billions in annual revenue tied to AI servers.

That combination of bruised sentiment and still‑huge end‑market demand is exactly what long‑term investors should want, because it lets you buy into an AI infrastructure leader at a much lower starting valuation while the multiyear data‑center build‑out is still in its early innings.

If Supermicro merely rides its existing design wins and AI capex forecasts to mid‑teens or better annual earnings growth over the next decade, a five‑figure investment today has a plausible path to compound into a six‑ or seven‑figure position over time -- especially if the market eventually rerates the stock back toward a premium multiple once execution stabilizes.

If AI stays in a multiyear investment cycle, Supermicro can ride that wave without needing to win the chip race itself.

2. Arista Networks

AI models don't work without moving huge amounts of data between accelerators. That's where Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) comes in. It designs high‑performance Ethernet switches and software for cloud and AI data centers, with several hyperscalers using Arista as the standard for their most demanding workloads.​

AI clusters need ultra‑low latency and high‑bandwidth networking, and Arista is already seeing that translate into numbers: management recently reported about 28% annual revenue growth and hit roughly $9 billion in 2025 sales, while raising its AI networking target from $1.5 billion in 2025 to about $2.75 billion in 2026 alone.

Those targets are being driven by concrete catalysts such as the volume ramp of its 400G and 800G Ethernet platforms for AI data centers, an emerging 1.6‑terabit roadmap, and design wins powering training and inference workloads at multiple cloud titans and leading AI model builders.

If Arista can keep compounding double‑digit revenue and earnings growth as Ethernet becomes the default fabric for ever‑larger AI clusters, today's valuation leaves room for many years of wealth creation.

3. UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a mid‑cap software name that has quietly become a workflow AI platform. Its roots are in robotic process automation (RPA). The company now layers generative AI and specialized models on top of that automation fabric, helping companies build software robots that read documents, understand intent, and trigger complex processes automatically.​

This may all sound like AI jargon, but the long‑term bull case is that most companies won't develop their own agents from scratch. Instead, they'll use vendors already embedded in their back‑office workflows. UiPath has the potential to be that vendor.

Of all the tickers in this article, UiPath might be the most reliable because it has thousands of customers, deep integrations with Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle, and is packaging AI co-pilots for finance, human resources, and information technology service operations.

Despite the stock falling by double-digit percentages over the past year, UiPath looks more interesting to me now because the drop has been driven by cooling growth expectations and a broader software sell-off, not by a collapse in the company's core automation story. UiPath will likely follow the broader software and tech market, but its pivot to agentic (think robots) AI makes the ticker an attractive investment for soon-to-be millionaires.

4. Qualys

Cybersecurity is turning into a full-blown AI race, and Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) is one of the more underrated companies poised to benefit. It offers cloud-based tools for vulnerability management, threat detection, and compliance.

Instead of overwhelming security teams with endless alerts, Qualys uses AI to prioritize the risks that actually matter and even recommend what to fix first. I like this ticker because it uses AI in a unique way within cybersecurity.

As AI spreads, there are more attack surfaces and a greater need for stronger, more robust security infrastructure. That trend plays right into Qualys' strength, and with its subscription model, strong margins, and easy cross-selling, it's built for steady long-term compounding.

Shares have tumbled more than 13% in early 2026 after a weak outlook projected revenue growth slowing to 7%–8% from 10% in 2025.

I think this drop is temporary. The company had inflated outlooks to start with, and the drop is putting the stock in an enticing range.

5. Teradata

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) is an old-school tech company that has rebuilt itself for the AI era. Its VantageCloud platform and ClearScape Analytics let big companies pull data from different clouds and data centers into a single place, then run analytics, vector search, and AI models on it.

The idea is simple: Before AI can work, the data has to be clean, organized, and controlled. Teradata is trying to be that central data and AI layer for businesses, no matter whether they use Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alphabet's Google Cloud, or their own hardware.

Back in February, Teradata stock surged as much as 42% after the company crushed Q4 earnings expectations, delivering $421 million in revenue -- well above estimates -- while highlighting strong growth in cloud ARR and momentum from its agentic AI tools. Even after the rally, shares were trading at less than 12 times free cash flow and about 2 times sales, suggesting the market still views the data analytics veteran as relatively undervalued.

Going forward, if it continues to dominate its role, million-dollar investors might start pricing it not as a legacy database company but as a cutting-edge AI data platform.

