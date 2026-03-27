5 April Buys With Double-Digit Year-End Targets

2026 stock price action faces headwinds but remains on track for S&P 500 stocks and others to move higher by year’s end. While headwinds persist, so too do bullish fundamentals centered in labor markets, consumer demand, and business spending. The bulk of business spending is on tech, specifically data centers and AI, but extends to other industries and segments. The stocks on this list have numerous things in common, including positions in tech, improving outlooks, and potential to reach high double-digit gains by year’s end.

NVIDIA: Too Cheap to Ignore

There are many reasons to buy NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock in April, but the one summing it all up is the deep-value opportunity. Value is present in the price-to-earnings multiple and analyst trends, which together suggest a high-double-digit upside is the minimum to expect. Trading near 21X projected fiscal year 2027 earnings, the stock is nearly 50% off relative to where blue-chip tech stocks tend to trade, and its own long-term trends—and the forward outlook is robust. Long-term forecasts, which have so far proven too low, suggest NVDA stock trades at only 6X the 2035 forecast, implying 400% to 600% upside over the next five to ten years.

NVIDIA catalyst include its upcoming earnings release, which will affirm the trends and potentially accelerate them. There is competition, but NVIDIA’s first-mover advantage is unprecedented, and it has the funds to capitalize on it. Investors should expect to hear more about acquisitions and investments in the coming months. Until then, 53 analysts rate the stock a Buy, with a 96% Buy-side bias and a consensus forecast for 50% upside.

Advanced Micro Devices: Expensive Today, Super Cheap Versus Tomorrow

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) trades at a premium relative to current-year earnings, but current-year earnings don’t matter for this stock. The company is at a critical pivot point, on the cusp of launching rack-scale solutions for hyperscale AI datacenters and unleashing a torrent of demand. Its MI450 solutions provide superior performance for some tasks, including inference, and offer a lower cost of ownership, making them a viable choice when available. As it is, the analysts forecast revenue and earnings acceleration, but far below the potential. Based on demand trends, AMD’s revenue growth could reach triple digits within the first few quarters of the MI450 launch.

Analyst trends are only slightly less bullish for this stock than for NVIDIA. The consensus of the 40 tracked by MarketBeat is a Moderate Buy; coverage is increasing, sentiment is firming, and the Buy-side bias is 75%. The consensus price target offers around 30% upside, and the high-end range, where the trend leads, doubles it.

Nebius Group: Building Capacity as Fast as Possible

Nebious Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) faces headwinds, including a swelling debt load, but its growing backlog, driven by deals with Meta and Microsoft, offsets them. The likely scenario is that this data center business, which has close ties to NVIDIA, continues to execute its strategy and capture its backlog. As it stands, the backlog is nearly $50 billion, with revenue recognition expected to accelerate significantly in the subsequent fiscal year as new projects come online.

Only 13 analysts cover NBIS stock, but the trends are robust. Coverage is up more than 100% on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, and sentiment is firming, with 11 ratings pegged at Buy. Up nearly 200% TTM, the consensus price target forecasts more than 30% upside and recent targets align with the high-end, another 20% higher.

Amprius Technologies: Winners Keep on Winning

Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) is a textbook bull market driven by an emergent technology, validation through contract wins, ramping capacity, rising demand, and results and guidance. The likely outcome is that this story continues to advance boldly, with expanding revenue, margins, and profitability.

The technical action says it all: the Q4 2025 earnings release triggered a buying event that lasted four weeks, pushing price action to long-term highs and keeping it there. The rally turned to consolidation, the consolidation smacks of continuation, and even higher prices are likely.

BigBear AI: Sell-Off Exhausted, Rebound in the Works

BigBear AI (NYSE: BBAI) isn’t out of the weeds yet, but its fiscal 2025 report revealed its aggressive repositioning is over. The dilutive capital raising is over, the company’s balance sheet is healthy, new acquisitions position it for growth, and business is improving. The likely outcome is that momentum accelerates in upcoming releases, triggering short-covering and a complete reversal in the stock price action.

At 27% short, the market is ripe for reversal. Analyst coverage is tepid but forecasts a greater than 50% upside; institutional activity is more pronounced, with them actively accumulating in Q1 2026.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.