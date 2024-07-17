5 Analysts Have This To Say About Genpact

Ratings for Genpact (NYSE:G) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.2, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average has decreased by 3.63% from the previous average price target of $38.60.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Genpact. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $43.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Neutral $35.00 $35.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $38.00 $39.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genpact. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genpact compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Genpact's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Genpact's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Genpact's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Genpact's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genpact's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genpact's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Genpact's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

