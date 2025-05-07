5 Analysts Have This To Say About Energy Transfer

Ratings for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.49% increase from the previous average price target of $21.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Energy Transfer's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $26.00 $20.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Energy Transfer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Energy Transfer compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Energy Transfer's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Energy Transfer's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natrual gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Energy Transfer: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Energy Transfer's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.83%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Energy Transfer's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energy Transfer's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.72.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

