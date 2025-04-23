5 Analysts Have This To Say About Cleveland-Cliffs

Analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.38, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Experiencing a 14.29% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $15.61.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cleveland-Cliffs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nick Giles |B. Riley Securities |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$20.00 | |Martin Englert |Seaport Global |Lowers |Buy | $11.00|$13.50 | |Mike Harris |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $15.00|$17.00 | |Gordon Johnson |GLJ Research |Lowers |Buy | $12.90|$14.54 | |Carlos De Alba |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $11.00|$13.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cleveland-Cliffs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Breaking Down Cleveland-Cliffs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cleveland-Cliffs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.4%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Cleveland-Cliffs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

