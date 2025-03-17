5 Analysts Assess TIM: What You Need To Know

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.92, a high estimate of $17.60, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.95% lower than the prior average price target of $17.68.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of TIM among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.50 $16.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.50 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.60 $23.20 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.50 $17.50 Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.20

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TIM. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TIM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TIM's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TIM's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TIM analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About TIM

TIM, which is 67%-owned by Telecom Italia, is the third largest wireless carrier in Brazil, with 62 million subscribers, equal to about 24% of the market. The firm also owns 49% of I-Systems, an infrastructure partnership that is expanding its network footprint across Brazil. I-Systems can provide broadband service to about 9 million locations, equal to 10%-15% of the country. TIM leases capacity on the venture's network to serve retail broadband customers under the UltraFibra brand. TIM also resells fiber network access from other providers, including Oi's former infrastructure business V.tal. In total, TIM claims it can offer fixed broadband service to about 16 million locations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TIM

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TIM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TIM's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TIM's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: TIM's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.