5 Analysts Assess RBC Bearings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated RBC Bearings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $408.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $431.00 and a low estimate of $375.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.45% from the previous average price target of $391.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of RBC Bearings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $416.00 $375.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $431.00 $405.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $415.00 $390.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Raises Buy $405.00 $375.00 Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $375.00 $410.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RBC Bearings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to RBC Bearings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RBC Bearings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RBC Bearings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for RBC Bearings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of RBC Bearings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components, and essential systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The company has two reportable segments: Industrial, which derives maximum revenue, and Aerospace/Defense. The Aerospace/Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and the Industrial segment represents the end markets for its products used in various industrial applications. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: RBC Bearings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RBC Bearings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: RBC Bearings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RBC Bearings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RBC Bearings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: RBC Bearings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

