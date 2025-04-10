5 Analysts Assess Plains All American: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.2, with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.40, the current average has increased by 3.92%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Plains All American's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $18.00|$19.00 | |Robert Kad |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $23.00|$19.00 | |Brandon Bingham |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $22.00|$23.00 | |Justin Jenkins |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $24.00|$23.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $19.00|$18.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Plains All American's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Plains All American's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Plains All American

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Plains All American's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Plains All American's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

