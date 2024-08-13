5 Analysts Assess Littelfuse: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Littelfuse and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $272.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $250.00. Marking an increase of 6.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $256.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Littelfuse is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $280.00 $270.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Hold $270.00 $250.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Hold $250.00 $240.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $300.00 $270.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Littelfuse. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Littelfuse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Littelfuse's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Littelfuse's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Littelfuse analyst ratings.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse is a primary provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Littelfuse has 17,000 global employees.

Breaking Down Littelfuse's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Littelfuse's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Littelfuse's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Littelfuse's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Littelfuse adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LFUS

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Stifel Maintains Hold Oct 2020 Baird Reinstates Outperform Jul 2020 Stifel Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for LFUS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.