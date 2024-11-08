5 Analysts Assess Genpact: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Genpact (NYSE:G) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Genpact and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $43.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.21% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Genpact by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $48.00 $44.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $35.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genpact. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genpact compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Genpact's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Genpact

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Breaking Down Genpact's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Genpact's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.39% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Genpact's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genpact's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genpact's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Genpact's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

