5 Analysts Assess Autoliv: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $98.8, with a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.34%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Autoliv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Luke Junk |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $90.00|$105.00 | |Dan Levy |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $97.00|$110.00 | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $95.00|$112.00 | |Edoardo Spina |HSBC |Lowers |Hold | $100.00|$109.00 | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $112.00|$115.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Autoliv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Autoliv's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Autoliv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Autoliv's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

