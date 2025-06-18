5 Analysts Assess Atmos Energy: What You Need To Know

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $161.6, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.51% from the previous average price target of $159.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Atmos Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $156.00 $159.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $159.00 $160.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Raises Neutral $163.00 $148.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Neutral $164.00 $165.00 Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Raises Overweight $166.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atmos Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atmos Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Atmos Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Atmos Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Atmos Energy: A Closer Look

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About two thirds of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas and owns an intrastate gas pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.

Understanding the Numbers: Atmos Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Atmos Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.41% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atmos Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmos Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmos Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, Atmos Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

