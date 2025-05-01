5 Analysts Assess Allstate: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Allstate (NYSE:ALL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $218.4, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. A 0.91% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $220.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Allstate among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $230.00 $227.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Underweight $172.00 $183.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $228.00 $240.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $222.00 $217.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $240.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Allstate's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Allstate's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Allstate: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allstate's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.28% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

