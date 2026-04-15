5 Alcohol Stocks Battling Cost Pressures, Betting on Premiumization

Players in the Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry remain under pressure as inflation hikes costs across labor, transportation and raw materials. Higher ingredient, packaging and shipping expenses are squeezing margins, while increased spending on marketing, promotions and daily operations continues to weigh on profitability. Tariffs add another layer of risk, pushing up prices for imported brands, dampening demand and disrupting supply chains.Despite these headwinds, growth opportunities persist. Premiumization continues to gain traction as consumers shift toward higher-quality, distinctive offerings. Segments like ready-to-drink spirits, canned wines and cocktails, hard seltzers, ciders and flavored malt beverages are reshaping the market, attracting younger consumers while offering convenience and variety to more established drinkers.To capitalize on these trends, leading players, including BF.B and TAP , are intensifying investments in innovation, technology and premium brand positioning. While volatility in input costs and tariffs may continue to pressure margins in the near term, strong brand equity and premium-led innovation are expected to remain the industry’s primary growth drivers.

About the Industry

The Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry mainly comprises producers, importers, exporters, marketers and sellers of alcoholic beverages like beer, craft beer, ciders, wine, rum, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, champagnes, brandy, amaretto, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and malt. Some industry players also produce and sell non-alcoholic beverages like carbonated soft drinks, sparkling waters, bottled water, energy drinks, powdered and natural juices, and RTD teas. The companies sell products through wholesalers and retailers like supermarkets, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, drug stores and other retail outlets. The industry participants also sell beer directly to consumers in cans and bottles at restaurants, pubs, bars and liquor stores. Some brewers operate brewpubs or tasting rooms at breweries, offering consumers the freshest beer.

What's Shaping the Future of Beverages - Alcohol Industry

Elevated Costs: The alcohol industry continues to grapple with elevated cost pressures from inflation across labor, transportation and raw materials. Higher prices for key inputs such as grains and fruits, along with rising costs for packaging, co-packing, fuel and logistics, have pushed up production and operating expenses, weighing on the gross and operating margins.



In addition to input inflation, companies are facing increased spending on advertising, promotions and SG&A as they step up brand investments, media activity and local market execution. Higher freight costs tied to volume growth, along with rising wages and discretionary expenses, are contributing to margin pressure and SG&A deleverage. Many industry participants expect these headwinds to persist in the near term, continuing to challenge profitability.



Potential Tariff Impacts: Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are expected to create severe headwinds for the U.S. beverage alcohol industry, with implications for pricing, supply chains, trade flows and consumer demand. Tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China raise input and landed costs for a range of imported spirits and beers, including well-known international brands. These higher costs are likely to be passed on to consumers, resulting in price increases that could weigh on volumes. At the same time, supply chains may face disruption as companies reassess sourcing and logistics, potentially leading to delays, tighter availability and higher operating expenses. As prices rise and choice narrows, consumers may trade down or reduce consumption, pressuring industry sales and margins.



Premiumization & Product Diversification: Premiumization remains a core growth engine for the alcohol industry as consumers increasingly gravitate toward distinctive flavors, higher-quality offerings and experiential brands. In response, beverage companies are broadening their portfolios to capture demand for premium and super-premium products while extending beyond traditional beer, wine and spirits. The category mix is rapidly evolving, with strong momentum in craft spirits, low- and no-alcohol offerings, RTD spirits, canned wines and cocktails, hard seltzers, cider and flavored malt beverages. As consumer preferences fragment and occasions diversify, sustained innovation and agile product development have become critical for brands seeking to remain relevant, defend pricing power and drive long-term growth.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry is a 14-stock group within the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #205, placing it at the bottom 16% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential.



Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperforms S&P 500

The Zacks Beverages – Alcohol industry has outperformed the broader sector and underperformed the S&P 500 in the past year.



The stocks in the industry have collectively returned 4.8% in the past year, whereas the Zacks Consumer Staples sector has declined 3.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has rallied 34.6%.

1-Year Price Performance

Beverages - Alcohol Industry's Valuation

Based on the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, commonly used to value Consumer Staples stocks, the industry is currently trading at 15.71X compared with the S&P 500’s 21.49X and the sector’s 16.57X.



Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 26.77X, as low as 13.77X and at the median of 18.61X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)

5 Alcohol Beverages Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

None of the stocks in the Zacks Beverages – Alcohol space currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). However, we have selected five stocks with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) to watch from the same industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Let us have a look at the companies.



Anheuser-Busch InBev: Also known as AB InBev, this is a global brewing leader with a portfolio of iconic brands spanning diverse geographies. Its leading positions across key markets and expansive global footprint provide meaningful scale advantages, enabling efficient operations and the ability to grow multi-country brands worldwide. The company continues to benefit from resilient consumer demand for its core brands, supported by strong business momentum, driven by disciplined execution, sustained brand investment and an accelerated digital transformation agenda. Premiumization remains a central growth lever, as consumers increasingly trade up within the beer category.



Beyond core beer, AB InBev is steadily expanding its Beyond Beer portfolio, encompassing ready-to-drink offerings, such as canned wines and cocktails, along with hard seltzers, ciders and flavored malt beverages. This diversification strategy is enhancing relevance across occasions and consumer segments, while providing an incremental growth runway and supporting top-line momentum. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB InBev’s 2027 sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.7% and 12.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The consensus mark for the company’s 2027 earnings has moved down 0.5% in the past seven days. The Zacks Rank #3 stock has gained 16.9% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: BUD

Diageo: The stock of this London-based leading beverage company has declined 25.6% in the past year. DEO operates in approximately 180 countries, and is involved in producing, distilling, brewing, bottling, packaging, and distributing spirits, wine and beer. The company continues to place innovation and consumer moderation at the center of its long-term growth strategy, addressing evolving consumption patterns and diversifying its portfolio. Innovation remains a key driver, with strong momentum across tequila, whisky, beer and RTD formats.



Equally important is Diageo’s push into moderation, wherein it has established clear leadership in non-alcoholic spirits. The company is refining its $2-billion productivity program to drive efficiency across the business while ensuring long-term sustainable growth. A key focus is balancing cost savings with strategic reinvestment, particularly in marketing and brand activation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Diageo’s fiscal 2027 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings suggests a decline of 3.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Price & Consensus: DEO

Constellation Brands: The Victor, NY-based third-largest beer company and a leading, high-end wine company in the United States continues to benefit from a sharp focus on brand building and a steady cadence of innovation. The company’s premiumization strategy remains a key growth driver, led by the sustained strength of the Modelo and Corona brand families and continued traction across its Power Brands portfolio. Its beer business is benefiting from premium and above-premium trends, supported by growth in traditional beer and adjacent categories, such as flavored beer, seltzers, RTD spirits and flavored malt beverages.



STZ is actively investing to extend the momentum of its Power Brands, aligning innovation with evolving consumer preferences and delivering successful product launches. Meanwhile, the company’s digital momentum continues to build through platforms, such as Instacart, Drizly and retailer-owned channels, reflecting consumers’ growing preference for convenience-driven purchasing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ’s fiscal 2027 earnings per share has moved down 3.5% in the past seven days. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 sales and earnings suggests growth of 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The Zacks Rank #3 stock has lost 10.2% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: STZ

Brown-Forman: Based in Louisville, KY, this is a global spirits company that manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a broad portfolio of premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s growth strategy is anchored in premiumization, with a clear focus on high-quality, premium and super-premium spirits that support brand equity and margin resilience. The portfolio has been streamlined around core power brands such as Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve, complemented by successful additions like the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD and the integration of super-premium labels Gin Mare and Diplomático.



Emerging markets continue to provide a strong growth offset, driven by rising middle-class demand and momentum across the Jack Daniel’s family. Disciplined pricing, innovation, distribution evolution and tighter cost control underpin long-term value creation despite near-term pressures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BF.B’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings suggests declines of 2.3% and 4.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The consensus mark for the Zacks Rank #3 company’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved up 1.7% in the past 30 days. BF.B has declined 11.6% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: BF.B

Molson Coors: The stock of this Chicago, IL-based leading beverage company has declined 25.6% in the past year. TAP is on track with its revitalization plan, focused on achieving sustainable top-line growth by streamlining its organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. Investments, partnerships and product launches, which are part of its revitalization plan, have been aiding the company.



Molson Coors has been committed to increasing its market share through innovation and premiumization. Intending to accelerate portfolio premiumization, TAP has been aggressively growing its above-premium portfolio in the past few years. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molson Coors’ 2026 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for the Zacks Rank #3 company’s 2026 sales and earnings suggests declines of 0.2% and 11.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures.

Price & Consensus: TAP

5 Stocks Set to Double

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diageo plc (DEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.