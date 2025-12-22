5 AI Tools That Make Real Estate Investing Easier

Professional real estate investors use AI to give them a competitive edge.

If you want to compete with them, you need to keep pace. Here are just a few ways that AI is making real estate investing easier.

Background Research on Operators

Everyone understands how flipping houses or rental investing works, but those hands-on investing strategies require you to essentially launch a side business. Most investors don’t realize they can invest passively through real estate syndications, funds, private partnerships and private notes.

Pat Zingarella, founder of Invest Clearly, explains how his platform uses AI to analyze real estate operators offering passive investments.

“We use AI to analyze investor feedback and spot patterns in how sponsors communicate and perform. By processing both quantitative and qualitative data, AI transforms operator reviews into actionable intelligence that helps investors make more informed decisions,” he explained.

Identifying Markets for Investing

Prefer to buy properties directly? You can use AI tools to help you find cities and neighborhoods to target.

“The latest ChatGPT models can examine thousands of property listings, public records, zoning information, and rental comparisons to identify emerging submarkets before they take off,” explains Oren Sofrin of Eagle Cash Buyers. “By combining satellite images and demographic data, these systems can spot trends like changes in migration patterns.”

Finding Off-Market Properties

Investors can also use AI to find properties not currently listed for sale, but whose owners might accept an offer for sale regardless. Steve Afra, founder of Nvestor Funding, shares a few favorites and how they work.

“Tools like Reonomy, Mashvisor, and PropStream use artificial intelligence to help locate underpriced and off-market properties, apply predictive analytics to estimate rental demand and ROI, analyze similar sales, and pull ownership information, which would otherwise require hours of searching through public records,” he said.

Deal Analysis

Artificial intelligence also helps investors run the numbers on prospective deals.

“Platforms like DealMachine or Mashvisor use AI to determine the value of comps, estimate rental income and forecast ROI for potential properties,” notes Ben Mizes, president of Clever Offers. “Now, instead of spending hours building out a spreadsheet, I’m able to identify if a deal pencils within minutes extremely valuable when entering new markets.”

Administrative Support

Landlords and property managers now use AI as a front-line administrative assistant.

Tyler Christiansen manages Funnel Leasing, an AI-infused property management software. He said, “Our tools can handle everything from responding to renter inquiries, scheduling tours and screening applicants to protect operators from fraud.”

It works, too. A survey by the National Apartment Association found AI tools save up to 10 hours per week per employee, and lead-to-move-in time has decreased by four to seven days.

Want to stay competitive as a real estate investor? Make sure you understand the uses and limits of AI — even as they constantly evolve.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 AI Tools That Make Real Estate Investing Easier

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.