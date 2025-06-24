5 AI Stocks Every Investor Should Own

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't a bubble. It's the technological innovation of our age -- one that will alter the course of humanity for the foreseeable future.

Want definitive proof? Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly willing to pay $100 million in bonus packages to poach top AI talent from rivals, personally sending WhatsApp messages to hundreds of researchers and hosting them at his homes to close deals. When one of the world's richest CEOs abandons his executive suite to become his company's chief recruiter, you know you're witnessing something far more substantial than dot-com era vaporware.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While everyone obsesses over which company will build the first superintelligence, the smartest money is quietly accumulating positions in the companies that will profit regardless of which company wins. Think of it this way: During the California Gold Rush, the prospectors went bust -- but the folks selling picks and shovels got rich.

Today's AI revolution follows the same playbook. The following five stocks are perfectly positioned to profit from every dollar spent in this technological arms race.

Nvidia's hidden robotics revolution

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) gets all the AI chip headlines, but the real story is its transformation into a full-stack AI computing company. While investors fixate on quarterly graphics processing unit (GPU) sales, Nvidia is quietly building the computing platform for the next generation of humanoid robots, agentic AI systems, and autonomous vehicles.

The company's chips and software are becoming the preferred choice for developers building everything from factory robots to self-driving cars. The robotics market alone could reach $375 billion by 2035, yet Wall Street still values Nvidia like a semiconductor company selling commodity chips.

Amazon's margin-expansion story

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is deploying 750,000 robots across its fulfillment centers, but that's just the beginning of its automation journey. Its next-generation AI-powered robots are designed to work alongside human employees, handling the most physically demanding tasks while freeing workers to focus on higher-value activities.

This human-robot collaboration could drive fulfillment costs down by 50% within five years through increased efficiency and reduced workplace injuries. If Amazon's automation investments pay off as expected, its operating margins could expand from today's 11.8% toward Apple-like levels above 31% -- a margin-expansion story the market hasn't begun to price in.

A multitrillion-dollar digital opportunity

Meta Platforms might be spending billions on AI talent, but the real payoff comes when it merges artificial intelligence with its metaverse ambitions. Imagine AI agents that can build entire virtual worlds on command, create photorealistic avatars indistinguishable from humans, and enable real-time translation across 100 languages in virtual meetings.

While predicting exact market sizes is challenging, some analysts believe the AI-powered metaverse could become a multitrillion-dollar opportunity by 2035 -- a massive market hiding in plain sight.

A virtual monopoly

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) owns the most important monopoly nobody talks about. This Dutch company manufactures the only extreme ultraviolet lithography machines capable of etching the nanoscale transistors required for next-generation AI chips.

Every single advanced AI chip -- whether made by Nvidia, AMD, or Intel -- depends on ASML's machines. With a 10-year technological lead and a multibillion euro backlog, ASML essentially holds the keys to the entire AI hardware kingdom.

A hidden AI innovator

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) isn't building AI -- it's feeding the beast. The company's vast troves of financial data are becoming the training ground for Wall Street's AI revolution, with its new Microsoft Copilot integration putting 160 years of market intelligence at traders' fingertips.

As every hedge fund and investment bank races to build AI-powered trading systems, S&P Global gets paid regardless of who wins, collecting tolls on the data superhighway that makes it all possible.

The big picture

The AI gold rush is real, but the smartest investors know that owning the infrastructure beats betting on individual prospectors every time. These five stocks offer diversified exposure to every corner of the AI revolution -- from the chips that power it to the data that fuels it to the platforms that will commercialize it.

While some chase the latest AI start-up unicorn, investors who own these infrastructure plays -- either directly or through technology-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) -- are positioned to profit from the companies that make the entire ecosystem possible.

The beauty of this approach? You don't need to pick which AI model wins or which start-up gets acquired. You just need exposure to the companies selling the picks and shovels to everyone digging for gold.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $881,731!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Apple, Intel, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel, and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.