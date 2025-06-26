5 AI Stocks That Aren't NVIDIA

(0:30) - Is Now A Good Time To Invest Into AI?

(4:30) - Where Should Investors Be Looking To Gain AI Exposure?

(9:45) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Watchlist Right Now

(32:15) - Episode Roundup: PGY, SEI, MRVL, AVGO, ORCL, VRT

3 Takeaways

What AI stocks are available that aren’t NVIDIA? Look for AI stocks organically, using the Zacks Rank to find rising earnings estimates. Don’t forget small cap companies like Solaris Energy and Pagaya Technologies.

Welcome to Episode #450 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, Ethan Feller, to discuss how to find AI stocks, which aren’t NVIDIA. Most investors know, by now, that NVIDIA is the leading semiconductor maker of chips used in AI. The stock is again hitting all-time highs.

But what else can you invest in if you want to own companies involved in the AI Revolution?

Can You Use the Zacks Rank to Find AI Stocks?

There is no magic list of “AI stocks” especially if you’re looking outside of the big caps. How do investors find hidden gems?

Both Tracey and Ethan have found them “organically” while using the Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is Zacks’ stock system which looks for changes in analyst earnings estimates. It is a short-term trading recommendation of just 1 to 3 months.

Rising earnings estimates usually indicate something “good” is going on at a company. And if you dig deeper, you may find that the company is involved in the AI Revolution in some way, either through the chips, infrastructure, or it is an end-user.

This isn’t an easy process. That’s why Tracey and Ethan are sharing on the podcast some of the AI stocks they have discovered this year.

5 AI Stocks That Are Not NVIDIA

1. Solaris Energy Infrastructure ( SEI )

Solaris Energy Infrastructure is in the Oil and Gas: Mechanical and Equipment industry on Zacks but has two segments: Power Solutions and Logistics. Power Solutions is now 80% of the business and some customers include data centers.

If you’re looking for an AI stock, the word “data centers” is usually a dead giveaway. Solaris Energy sees multi-year unprecedented growth.

The analysts appear to agree. Solaris Energy is expected to grow earnings by 32% this year and another 90% in 2026.

Solaris is a rare small cap company that also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.7%.

Should Solaris Energy Infrastructure be on your AI short list?

2. Marvell Technology, Inc. ( MRVL )

Marvell is a large cap digital storage company. It is moving into AI solutions. Marvell is one of the cheaper technology AI stocks. It has a forward P/E of just 27.

Earnings are expected to rise 77.7% in fiscal 2026 and another 28% in fiscal 2027. That gives Marvell a PEG ratio of just 0.6. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both growth and value.

Should Marvell Technology be on your AI short list?

3. Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO )

Broadcom is a $1.2 trillion dollar semiconductor company. Shares of Broadcom are busting out to new all-time highs again in June 2025.

Earnings are expected to jump 36% in 2025 and another 24.6% in 2026. How much are investors willing to spend for Broadcom’s earnings growth? Quite a lot, it turns out. Broadcom trades with a forward P/E of 40.

Should Broadcom be on your AI short list?

4. Oracle Corp. ( ORCL )

Oracle has been a surprise winner in the AI Revolution. Shares of Oracle are up 28.2% year-to-date.

Earnings are expected to rise 11.3% in fiscal 2026 and another 14.2% in fiscal 2027. Oracle trades with a forward P/E of 31 and has a PEG ratio of 2.5.

Should Oracle be on your AI short list?

5. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ( PGY )

Pagaya Technologies is a small cap company with a market cap of just $1.5 billion. Pagaya is bringing AI tools to finance, especially in lending. Earnings are moving in the right direction. Analysts expect earnings growth of 195.2% in 2025 and another 27.8% in 2026.

Pagaya is dirt cheap on a price-to-earnings basis. It trades with a forward P/E of just 7.8.

Should a small cap like Pagaya Technologies be on your AI short list?

Want a Few More Bonus AI Stock Picks?

Tracey and Ethan talked about more stocks than just the 5 listed here. Tune into this week’s podcast to find out what they are.

[In full disclosure, Zacks Insider Trader portfolio owns SEI.]

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.