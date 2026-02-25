5 AI-Powered Internet Software Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2026

The Internet Software and Services space is gathering momentum owing to robust IT spending on solutions that support hybrid operating environments. Outstanding penetration of mobile devices among users makes sense for businesses to invest heavily in web-based infrastructure, applications and security software.

Within the Technology sector, the Zacks-defined Internet Software industry is currently in the top 37% of the Zacks Industry Rank. Since the Internet Software industry is ranked in the top half of the Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

We recommend five artificial intelligence (AI)-focused stocks from this space that have strong potential for 2026. These are — Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, HubSpot Inc. HUBS, MongoDB Inc. MDB, Calix Inc. CALX and Fastly Inc. FSLY. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Palantir’s core customer base comprises businesses seeking tailored AI/ML services, particularly large government and corporate clients willing to invest heavily in its systems. PLTR’s AI strategy is comprehensive, combining its proprietary Foundry and Gotham platforms with a solid plan to promote AI adoption across both government and commercial sectors.

PLTR’s AIP is the backbone of these capabilities, enabling organizations to process large datasets and derive real-time insights. This is especially valuable in sectors requiring extensive data integration, such as defense, healthcare, finance and intelligence, where operational efficiency and decision-making speed are critical.

In the government sector, PLTR is aligning its AI strategy with U.S. defense priorities. Its work in high-profile initiatives, such as the Department of Defense’s Open DAGIR project, highlights its ability to modernize military operations through AI-driven solutions where data interoperability and real-time decision-making capabilities are imperative. These capabilities solidify Palantir’s position as a key player in the defense sector.

In the commercial space, PLTR’s AIP boot camps — providing hands-on experience to over 1,000 companies — have proven instrumental in customer acquisition. Boot camps showcase the platform’s capabilities and demonstrate its adaptability across logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

Palantir has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 61.3% and 78.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 28.8% over the last 30 days.

HubSpot Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 HubSpot is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Pricing optimization in HUBS’ starter edition is leading to solid client additions in the lower end of the market.

HUBS has a significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. HUBS’ App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution by making it simple for companies to find and seamlessly connect the integrations to grow their businesses.

HUBS’ AI, which includes cutting-edge features such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights, and ChatSpot, is driving more value to customers. HUBS has integrated HubSpot AI across its entire product suites and customer platform, enabling users to leverage AI features at no additional cost. Pricing optimization and the transition to a seat pricing model are expected to drive customer growth.

HubSpot has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.9% and 26.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 7.1% over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 MongoDB has scaled its Atlas platform beyond database management into analytics, emphasizing developer-friendly interfaces and distributed architectures. MDB targets agile development and modern workloads to derive benefits from the new generative AI world.

MDB has benefited from continued platform adoption across enterprises and startups. Its upmarket focus with larger enterprises likely supported deal sizes and sales efficiency, while the self-serve channel continued to expand, driving efficient mid-market customer acquisition.

Product initiatives during the period were still in the early stages of rollout. MDB introduced new Voyage AI embedding models and launched the Model Context Protocol Server in public preview, extending integrations with tools such as GitHub Copilot and Anthropic Claude. These moves strengthened MDB’s positioning in AI-driven applications.

MongoDB has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 17.8% and 17.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.7% over the last 30 days.

Calix Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, increase their subscribers and grow their value. CALX operates in the United States and internationally. CALX offers its Cloud platform services through Calix Engagement Cloud, Calix Operations Cloud, and Calix Service Cloud.

CALX has integrated AI into its cloud platform and products to enhance broadband experience providers' operations, subscriber engagement, and service delivery. CALX offers AI-powered marketing solutions for the health and finance industries, AI-powered chatbots, and AI-driven initiatives like Calix AI Agents.

CALX’s major clients are large Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) such as Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Windstream and several other regional and rural BSPs.

Calix has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.6% and 41.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5% over the last 30 days.

Fastly Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Fastly provides infrastructure software offering cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. FSLY’s specialized platform allows businesses to deliver secure, high-performance digital experiences.

FSLY’s network differs from traditional content delivery networks (CDNs) because it operates on Varnish, a web accelerator that empowers developers to run custom code, including AI logic, directly at the “edge of the internet.”

FSLY provides its CDN platform as part of a comprehensive solution, which includes DDoS protection capabilities for protection from Layer 3 and 4 DDoS attacks, bot management, advanced rate limiting and Next Gen WAF.

FSLY’s other solutions, like Media Shield, enable large streaming companies using multiple CDNs to reduce duplicate content requests, making streaming faster, more efficient, and less demanding on infrastructure.

Fastly has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 73.3% over the last 30 days.

