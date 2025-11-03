5 AI Infrastructure Stocks Enabling the Next Wave of Growth

When investors think of artificial intelligence, they often picture the big names, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world’s most valuable company, or perhaps Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Elon Musk, whose ambitious vision ties autonomy, robotics, and AI together. Others may think of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the poster children of the AI boom.

But behind every flashy model or futuristic announcement lies a complex and critical foundation, the infrastructure that makes AI possible. From vast data centers and high-capacity optical networks to advanced glass, lasers, and specialized components, the AI revolution depends on a global web of technology, power, and precision engineering.

AI isn’t just about high-speed internet and massive GPU clusters. It’s about data transfer, energy management, and the seamless interconnection of systems across continents. And while the spotlight shines on the front-end innovators, it’s the companies quietly building the digital scaffolding that truly enable AI’s explosive growth.

So, let’s take a look at five under-the-radar AI infrastructure stocks helping power this transformation. Companies that may surprise investors with their integral role in the AI ecosystem.

Nebius Group: The Cloud Powerhouse Fueling AI Workloads

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS) might not be entirely unknown to investors anymore, but its meteoric rise and growing role in AI infrastructure make it impossible to ignore.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Nebius operates a diversified ecosystem of AI-driven platforms and services. Its core divisions include Nebius AI, a cloud platform designed specifically for AI deployment; Toloka AI, which focuses on data generation and training generative models; Avride, a provider of autonomous vehicle technology; and TripleTen, an EdTech platform delivering STEM and tech-focused training programs.

What makes Nebius stand out is its rapid emergence as a major player in AI computing power. The company’s AI-tailored cloud infrastructure is optimized for high-intensity workloads, making it a go-to partner for organizations scaling their AI operations.

Earlier this year, the company was largely under Wall Street’s radar, with virtually no analyst coverage. Fast forward to today, and that’s changed dramatically. Nebius is now covered by nine analysts, with a consensus Buy rating, including two Strong Buys.

The stock’s performance tells the story: up 372% year to date, trading just 7% below its all-time high ahead of earnings. Institutional attention is also growing rapidly. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently struck a multi-year deal worth up to $19.4 billion to secure AI computing power from Nebius’s New Jersey data center, a massive validation of its infrastructure capabilities.

For investors looking beyond household AI names, Nebius offers exposure to the backbone of AI development. And with its impressive momentum, it’s a company to keep squarely on the radar.

Equinix: Quietly Powering the World’s AI Data Centers

When it comes to data infrastructure, Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) is about as essential as it gets. The $83 billion S&P 500 company is a global leader in digital interconnection and colocation, providing the very backbone that cloud and AI companies rely on.

Equinix operates over 270 data centers worldwide, serving enterprises, hyperscalers, and network operators. The company’s focus on carrier-neutral connectivity has made it the central hub of global data exchange. As AI’s hunger for compute and data intensifies, Equinix’s role becomes even more critical.

To meet that demand, the company is investing $4–$5 billion annually through 2029 to expand its AI-ready capacity. This includes building AI-optimized facilities with liquid-cooling systems, such as its new site in Chennai, India, designed for high-density GPU deployments. These upgrades aren’t just future-proofing; they’re essential for AI scalability.

While EQIX has underperformed year-to-date, sentiment may be shifting. The stock has recently broken above short-term resistance near $800, signaling a potential move toward the upper end of its multi-year range, which spans between $700 and $950. A base above $900 could set the stage for a breakout.

Analyst coverage remains solid, with 29 analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target of $960.76, implying roughly 14% upside. With a 2.2% dividend yield and a growing footprint in AI-specific infrastructure, Equinix quietly continues to power the digital core of the AI revolution.

Corning: The Optical Nerve System of AI Networks

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) may be best known for its glass innovations in smartphones and displays, but it’s also a vital and often overlooked enabler of AI infrastructure.

With a $76 billion market cap and shares up 87% year-to-date, Corning is having a breakout year. The company manufactures specialty glass, ceramics, lasers, and optical components that are crucial for next-generation networking and data transmission.

Corning’s products, including optical transceivers and high-bandwidth links, form the backbone of communication in large-scale AI data centers. Its components support 400G, 800G, and 1.6T interconnects, essential for connecting distributed AI clusters across multiple buildings and campuses.

That steady demand is translating into strong financial results. In Q3 2025, Corning reported EPS of 67 cents, beating expectations and marking 20.9% year-over-year revenue growth to $4.27 billion.

For investors, Corning represents a blend of proven execution, steady growth, and exposure to one of AI’s least visible, but exceptionally critical, components: optical infrastructure. As AI networks scale and interconnectivity needs explode, Corning’s products will remain indispensable.

Arista Networks: The Switchboard of AI Cloud Growth

If there’s one name synonymous with cloud-scale networking performance, it’s Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET). With a market cap nearing $200 billion and the stock up nearly 43% year-to-date, Arista remains one of the most consistent performers in the tech infrastructure space.

Arista designs high-performance Ethernet switches and software that power data centers, cloud platforms, and enterprise networks. Its next-generation 400G and 800G systems are being deployed in AI cluster fabrics, the high-speed network topologies that allow thousands of GPUs to communicate efficiently during AI training and inference.

The company recently launched its Etherlink platform, explicitly designed for in-rack GPU scaling, further cementing its relevance to AI workloads.

Despite its stellar run, analysts see more room for growth. Based on 23 analyst ratings, ANET holds a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target implying approximately 4% upside. In early October, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its Overweight rating and raised its price target from $140 to $171, signaling ongoing confidence in Arista’s growth story.

Arista’s combination of market leadership, consistent profitability, and central role in AI networking infrastructure makes it one of the strongest pure plays in this emerging field.

Digital Realty Trust: Real Estate for the AI Era

Rounding out the list is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR), the real estate engine behind much of the world’s digital transformation. With a $58 billion market cap, a 2.86% dividend yield, and membership in the S&P 500, Digital Realty is one of the largest data center REITs on the planet.

The company owns and operates more than 300 data centers across six continents, leasing space and power to hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises. As AI demand accelerates, Digital Realty has reported record leasing activity, with hyperscalers securing long-term capacity well ahead of its activation.

In Q3 2025, the company reported EPS of $1.89, surpassing estimates by 11 cents, while revenue increased 10.2% year-over-year to $1.58 billion. Management also raised its full-year guidance, now expecting 2025 revenue to be between $6.03 billion and $6.08 billion.

Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating with nearly 16% upside potential, and technically, DLR looks intriguing. The stock has been consolidating between $160 and $180, and a sustained move above $180 could open the door for a run toward its 52-week high of $198.

With AI fueling unprecedented demand for data centers, Digital Realty is perfectly positioned at the intersection of real estate and digital infrastructure—a sector with robust, long-term tailwinds.

The Hidden Backbone of the AI Boom

While flashy AI models and headline-grabbing companies dominate investor attention, the true enablers of the AI revolution often operate behind the scenes. From Nebius’s AI cloud infrastructure and Equinix’s global data hubs, to Corning’s optical components, Arista’s high-speed networking, and Digital Realty’s data center real estate, each plays a foundational role in the ecosystem powering tomorrow’s intelligence.

AI growth isn’t limited to model builders or chip designers. It extends deep into the hardware, networks, and energy systems that enable scalable intelligence.

As the AI revolution matures, these subtle infrastructure stocks could prove to be quiet winners, essential, resilient, and indispensable to the digital economy’s next great leap forward.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.