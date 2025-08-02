5 Affordable Small Cities To Retire in Pennsylvania

If you are dreaming of retirement in a small Pennsylvania city, you have plenty of options for your golden years. Although the mood varies from place to place, generally, you’ll find limited traffic, low crime rates and quiet city streets in these small but attractive Pennsylvania cities. Beyond a wonderful pace, many small cities in Pennsylvania offer an affordable place to put down roots.

GOBankingRates analyzed data surrounding median incomes, crime rates and livability across small towns in the U.S. to find the best places to retire. Many of those gems are located in Pennsylvania. This guide highlights those top towns.

Sharpsburg

Monthly cost of living: $2,840

$2,840 Livability: 80

80 Total crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.68

Sharpsburg is located around five miles northeast of downtown Pittsburgh, which puts you within reach of big-city amenities without the daily hustle and bustle. With a beautiful park along the Allegheny River, a regular farmers market, museums, and more, you might find this affordable place the right spot for your retirement years.

Brentwood

Monthly cost of living: $2,937

$2,937 Livability: 81

81 Total crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.43

At just 6 miles south of downtown Pittsburgh, Brentwood is also within close proximity to the amenities a larger city has to offer. But within Brentwood, you’ll find a more affordable cost of living and low crime rate.

Coraopolis

Monthly cost of living: $3,185

$3,185 Livability: 80

80 Total crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 12.95

At around 15 miles away from downtown Pittsburgh, Coraopolis is a bit further out. With a population of around 5,500 people and nestled on the banks of the Ohio River, this historic town dates back to 1886. For retirees seeking historic charm and a walkable community, Coraopolis may deliver your dream.

Camp Hill

Monthly cost of living: $3,356

$3,356 Livability: 92

92 Total crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.386

Located in the middle of Pennsylvania and close to the state capital of Harrisburg, Camp Hill offers retirees an affordable place to call home with a distinct historic flavor. Within this city, you’ll find easy access to health care and other critical retirement amenities. Plus, there are plenty of community activities to get involved with if you want to make friends in your new home.

Hatboro

Monthly cost of living: $3,917

$3,917 Livability: 87

87 Total crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.170

Hatboro sits on the eastern side of Pennsylvania. The historic town dates back to 1715 and boasts a rich history. With around 7,500 residents, the diverse town offers ample local shopping and community engagement events that give the place a warm, small-town feel.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found all towns with populations between 1,000 and 10,000 residents, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, along with the total households and median household income. The average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Residents, the average expenditure cost was calculated for each city. The expenditure cost was added to the rental cost to find the monthly total cost of living. Using the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer, the number of reported crimes for each city was found and the crime rate per 1,000 residents was calculated. The livability index was found from AreaVibes. All cities with data missing from any source were removed and the remaining 200 cities were scored. The household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the rent cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.00. All of the scores were summed and sorted to show the best small towns to retire in America. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Apr. 8, 2024.

