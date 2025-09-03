5 Affordable Apple Accessories You Can Find at Walmart

Apple merchandise isn’t considered cheap, but some accessories are now available at Walmart for budget-friendly prices. Whether you need a new lightning cable, an Apple Air Tag or something in between, see what Walmart has to offer before spending more than you have to at Apple or Target.

Apple USB-C Power Adapter

Price: $14.99

Pick up the Apple 20-watt USB-C power adapter at Walmart for $14.99, marked down from $19. When paired with a separate USB-C charging cable, it delivers fast charging for iPhone 8 or later, reaching about 50% battery power in 30 minutes. The adapter also works with iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Watch and AirPods, making it a multitasker for all your Apple charging needs.

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable

Price: $24

Connect to iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods and older iPod models with the Apple USB-C to Lightning cable, which is marked down from $29. The cable can be used for charging or syncing and supports fast charging when paired with the right power adapter.

Apple Air Tag

Price: $22.99

The Apple AirTag, which is water and dust-resistant, is marked down to $22.99 from $29 at Walmart. It connects with the Find My app so you can track items like keys, wallets or luggage and the built-in speaker helps you locate when your property is nearby. Plus, the battery is designed to last over a year, which means you won’t have to worry about it for a while.

Apple Headphone Jack Adapter

Price: $9

Owners of standard wired headphones or speakers with newer iPhone, iPad and Mac models, which only have a USB-C port, can make use of the Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter. The adapter works across devices, including iPhone 15 models, recent iPads, including Pro and Air and MacBooks and iMacs from as far back as 2016.

Apple iPhone 16 Clear Case With Mag Safe

Price: $39.99

The Apple iPhone 16 clear case with MagSafe is priced at $39.99 at Walmart. Built-in magnets align with the iPhone 16 for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. Additionally, the clear polycarbonate case, which is designed to resist yellowing, shows off the phone’s finish while adding protection from scratches and drops.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

