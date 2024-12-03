4DMedical Launches CT:VQ, Eyeing Billion-Dollar Market

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
4DMedical Limited has unveiled its innovative CT:VQ technology at RSNA 2024, offering a revolutionary alternative to traditional Nuclear VQ scans. This new imaging solution promises faster, safer, and more accessible diagnostics, targeting a $1 billion market opportunity in the U.S. The collaboration with Philips underscores the potential for CT:VQ to enhance respiratory care and streamline clinical workflows.
For further insights into AU:4DX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal with Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.