4DMedical Launches CT:VQ, Eyeing Billion-Dollar Market

December 03, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

4DMedical Ltd (AU:4DX) has released an update.

4DMedical Limited has unveiled its innovative CT:VQ technology at RSNA 2024, offering a revolutionary alternative to traditional Nuclear VQ scans. This new imaging solution promises faster, safer, and more accessible diagnostics, targeting a $1 billion market opportunity in the U.S. The collaboration with Philips underscores the potential for CT:VQ to enhance respiratory care and streamline clinical workflows.

