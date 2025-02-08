4D Molecular Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data From Phase 2b Trial For Wet AMD

(RTTNews) - 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) announced positive initial interim 52-week data from the Phase 2b Population Extension cohort of the PRISM clinical trial evaluating 4D-150 in a broad wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) patient population. Additional data were provided on the durability of aflibercept expression for up to two years.

The treatment with 3E10 vg/eye led to an impressive 83% reduction in injection burden compared to the projected on-label aflibercept 2 mg administered every eight weeks. Furthermore, 70% of patients required only 0-1 supplemental injection, and 57% remained injection-free through the 52-week period.

In the recently diagnosed subgroup, which most resembles the Phase 3 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 patient populations, 87% required 0-1 supplemental injection and 80% were injection-free through 52 weeks.

The durable and stable expression of aflibercept was demonstrated across all 3E10 vg/eye PRISM cohorts, with follow-up extending up to two years. Additionally, 4D-150 has shown continued tolerability, with follow-up periods reaching up to three years.

