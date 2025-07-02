4D Molecular Therapeutics Accelerates Phase 3 Trial Timelines for 4D-150 in Wet AMD and Streamlines Operations

4D Molecular Therapeutics accelerates Phase 3 trial timelines and streamlines operations to focus on wet AMD treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics announced an acceleration in the timeline for its 4FRONT-1 Phase 3 trial data readout of the 4D-150 treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), now expected in the first half of 2027 instead of the second half. The company also initiated the 4FRONT-2 Phase 3 trial ahead of schedule, aiming to assess the treatment in both treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced patients. As part of a strategy to streamline operations and manage costs, the company has reduced its workforce by approximately 25%, targeting annual savings of around $15 million. With $458 million in cash as of March 31, 2025, 4DMT is confident it can support ongoing expenses related to its clinical trials and regulatory preparations, furthering its focus on delivering transformative treatments for retinal vascular diseases.

Potential Positives

Acceleration of the 4FRONT-1 Phase 3 data readout from H2 2027 to H1 2027 allows for an extended cash runway, providing over six months of financial flexibility for the company.

Successful initiation of the 4FRONT-2 Phase 3 trial ahead of schedule indicates strong operational efficiency and continued engagement from investigators and patients.

Streamlined operations and a workforce reduction are expected to result in annual cost savings of approximately $15 million, enhancing financial stability and resource allocation towards late-stage clinical trials.

Potential Negatives

Implementation of a 25% workforce reduction may raise concerns about the company's financial health and ability to support ongoing research and development.

Accelerated timelines for clinical trials and BLA preparation could indicate pressure to deliver results, which might impact product quality or lead to operational challenges.

The necessity for a streamlined organization to offset additional expenses may suggest underlying financial challenges that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the 4FRONT-1 Phase 3 trial?

The 4FRONT-1 Phase 3 trial evaluates 4D-150 for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and has shown strong patient enrollment.

When will topline data for 4FRONT-1 be available?

Topline data for the 4FRONT-1 trial is now expected in the first half of 2027, accelerated from previous projections.

What is the significance of the workforce reduction?

A workforce reduction of about 25% will save approximately $15 million annually, supporting the company's cash runway into 2028.

What is 4D-150?

4D-150 is a potential backbone therapy delivering anti-VEGF treatment with an intravitreal injection for retinal vascular diseases, including wet AMD.

What are the future plans for 4DMT?

4DMT plans to continue developments of 4D-150 for wet AMD and diabetic macular edema while preparing for upcoming Phase 3 trial results.

Full Release







4FRONT-1 Phase 3 expected data readout accelerated from H2 2027 to H1 2027





4FRONT-1 Phase 3 expected data readout accelerated from H2 2027 to H1 2027





4FRONT-2 Phase 3 trial initiated ahead of schedule





4FRONT-2 Phase 3 trial initiated ahead of schedule





Streamlined late-stage clinical and pre-commercial organization aligns with focused pipeline shift, as announced in January 2025













EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced the acceleration of the 4D-150 4FRONT Phase 3 program in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The Company also has streamlined operations to offset additional expenses expected based on the accelerated timelines for the 4FRONT clinical trials and BLA preparation, which supports the Company’s cash runway into 2028, as previously guided. The transition reflects the Company’s focus on its late-stage pipeline, a strategy previously announced in January 2025.







Company Streamlined to Drive Accelerated Phase 3 Development









Initial enrollment and site activation for 4FRONT-1, the North American Phase 3 clinical trial of 4D-150 in wet AMD, have exceeded initial projections, reflecting continued strong engagement and enthusiasm from investigators and patients.





52-week topline data are now expected in H1 2027, an acceleration of the timeline from the previous guidance of H2 2027, providing more than six months of expected cash runway beyond the expected data readout.







Initial enrollment and site activation for 4FRONT-1, the North American Phase 3 clinical trial of 4D-150 in wet AMD, have exceeded initial projections, reflecting continued strong engagement and enthusiasm from investigators and patients.



The second Phase 3 trial of 4D-150 in wet AMD, 4FRONT-2, was initiated in June 2025, ahead of schedule. 4FRONT-2 is a global Phase 3 clinical trial of 4D-150 in wet AMD and has an identical design to 4FRONT-1 except for enrolling both treatment-naïve and recently diagnosed, treatment-experienced patients.





52-week topline data for 4FRONT-2 are expected in H2 2027, consistent with previous guidance.







The second Phase 3 trial of 4D-150 in wet AMD, 4FRONT-2, was initiated in June 2025, ahead of schedule. 4FRONT-2 is a global Phase 3 clinical trial of 4D-150 in wet AMD and has an identical design to 4FRONT-1 except for enrolling both treatment-naïve and recently diagnosed, treatment-experienced patients.



Implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 25% of current and planned roles in July 2025, primarily in the areas supporting early-stage research and development and support functions.



Implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 25% of current and planned roles in July 2025, primarily in the areas supporting early-stage research and development and support functions.



The workforce reduction is expected to provide annual cash compensation cost savings of approximately $15 million and offsets additional expenses expected based on the accelerated timelines for the 4FRONT clinical trials and BLA preparation, which supports the Company’s cash runway into 2028, as previously guided.



The workforce reduction is expected to provide annual cash compensation cost savings of approximately $15 million and offsets additional expenses expected based on the accelerated timelines for the 4FRONT clinical trials and BLA preparation, which supports the Company’s cash runway into 2028, as previously guided.



Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $458 million as of March 31, 2025, which the Company believes is sufficient to support planned expenses to deliver 52-week topline data from 4FRONT-1 and 4FRONT-2 Phase 3 clinical trials and BLA preparation for 4D-150 in wet AMD, continue Phase 1/2 and pre-Phase 3 planning activities for 4D-150 in diabetic macular edema (DME), and continue ongoing Phase 1/2 development of 4D-710 in cystic fibrosis (CF).











“We are thrilled with the strong interest in 4D-150 from investigators and patients in both 4FRONT Phase 3 studies, reflecting their belief in the Phase 1/2 data demonstrating the tolerability and robust, durable clinical activity of this potential foundational backbone therapy for retinal vascular diseases. This progress also confirms our belief that durable treatment burden reduction is the greatest unmet need for these patients. As a result, we now anticipate topline data for 4FRONT-1 in the first half of 2027,” said Dhaval Desai, Chief Development Officer of 4DMT.





“We have aligned our resources to deliver on our mission of bringing transformative and durable genetic medicines to millions of patients in need, with a focus on 4D-150 for wet AMD, in our ongoing transition to becoming a commercial company,” said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “I want to express my deep gratitude and respect for the talented colleagues whose work has been critical to 4DMT’s success to date, who we thank sincerely for their dedication to and passion for our mission.”







About 4D-150







4D-150 is a potential backbone therapy that is designed to provide multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) from the retina with a single, safe, intravitreal injection. 4D-150 utilizes the Company’s customized and evolved intravitreal vector, R100, which was invented at 4DMT through the Company’s proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform. 4D-150 is being developed for wet AMD and DME, which both affect millions of patients globally, with the goal of freeing patients from burdensome injections while preserving vision.







About Wet AMD







Wet AMD is a highly prevalent disease, with more than 4 million individuals expected to be affected in the next five years in certain major markets, including the U.S., the EU and Japan. The disease also has a high incidence, with 200,000 individuals estimated to be newly diagnosed every year in the U.S. alone. Wet AMD is a type of macular degeneration in which abnormal blood vessels grow into the macula (macular neovascularization or MNV), the central area of the retina. MNV causes swelling and edema of the retina, bleeding and scarring, leading to visual distortion and reduced visual acuity. The proliferation and leakage of abnormal blood vessels is stimulated by VEGF. This process distorts and, without treatment, can potentially destroy central vision and may progress to blindness.







About 4DMT







4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company’s lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company’s lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company’s second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.





All of the Company’s product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company’s product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.





Learn more at



www.4DMT.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the therapeutic potential and clinical development plans for its product candidates, including 4D-150 and 4D-710, timing for the announcement of results from ongoing clinical trials, the approximate size of the workforce reduction, the expected cost savings to be provided by the workforce reduction, the sufficiency of capital resources to support planned expenses regarding ongoing clinical trials, and statements regarding the Company’s anticipated cash runway. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “seek,” “predict,” “future,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2025 as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent 4D Molecular Therapeutics' current views and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent time. 4D Molecular Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.







Contacts:









Media:







Jenn Gordon





dna Communications







Media@4DMT.com









Investors:







Julian Pei





Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance







Investor.Relations@4DMT.com





