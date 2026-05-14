4basebio Names Richard Bungay CFO; Announces Board Changes

(RTTNews) - 4basebio PLC (4BB.L), a biotechnology company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Richard Bungay as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 2026.

Bungay succeeds David Roth, who stepped down from the Board earlier this year and remained working with the Company for an orderly handover.

As already announced on February 10, 2026, David Roth stepped down from the company to co-found a new entity with Heikki Lanckriet, the company's founder and former CEO.

Bungay has over 30 years of senior finance and strategic experience in pharma and biotech.

He joins from Sitala Bio Limited, where he helped lead a strategic repositioning, a significant Series A round and execute an in-licencing deal with Fosun Pharma for up to $670 million.

The company also announced board changes effective May 31.

Non-executive Directors Alexander Link and Alan Malus will step down due to other professional commitments. Heikki Lanckriet, non-executive director and former CEO will replace Link as 2invest AG's board appointee.

Cornel Chiriac, representing M&G, will replace Malus, subject to due diligence and regulatory approval.

On the LSE, shares of 4basebio were losing 3.45 percent, trading at 420.00 pence.

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