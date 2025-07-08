49 Analysts Have This To Say About Amazon.com

Ratings for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) were provided by 49 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|20
|28
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|17
|26
|0
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amazon.com, presenting an average target of $238.08, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Highlighting a 5.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $252.82.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$215.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$238.00
|$201.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$226.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$215.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$225.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$248.00
|$230.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$305.00
|$290.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$215.00
|Mark Shmulik
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$235.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$215.00
|$220.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$226.00
|$230.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$225.00
|$275.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$233.00
|$235.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$230.00
|$225.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$249.00
|$253.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$235.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$225.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$212.00
|$215.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$250.00
|$240.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$265.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$245.00
|$248.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$288.00
|$287.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$220.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Lowers
|Buy
|$260.00
|$270.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$240.00
|Mark Shmulik
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$275.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$253.00
|$272.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$220.00
|$260.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$248.00
|$275.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$275.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$220.00
|$255.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Outperform
|$250.00
|$306.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$195.00
|$275.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$280.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$270.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$280.00
|Lee Horowitz
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Buy
|$206.00
|$287.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$225.00
|$273.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$280.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$245.00
|$280.00
|Nicholas Jones
|JMP Securities
|Lowers
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$285.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$265.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$230.00
|$265.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Get to Know Amazon.com Better
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Amazon.com's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.62%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.
Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Amazon.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
