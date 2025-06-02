48 Analysts Have This To Say About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) underwent analysis by 48 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 25 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 17 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 6 7 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $268.15, a high estimate of $320.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 11.63% from the previous average price target of $240.22.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zscaler. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $305.00 $230.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $280.00 $200.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $320.00 $245.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $290.00 $250.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $315.00 $295.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $295.00 $233.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $290.00 $245.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $260.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $295.00 $270.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $235.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $292.00 $275.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $310.00 $242.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $304.00 $288.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $310.00 $240.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $255.00 $255.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $310.00 $290.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $315.00 $260.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $300.00 $240.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $290.00 $275.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $310.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $315.00 $235.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $255.00 $255.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $235.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $250.00 $220.00 Taz Koujalgi Roth Capital Announces Neutral $215.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $205.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $250.00 $220.00 Todd Weller Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $255.00 - Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $240.00 $245.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $215.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $242.00 $225.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $233.00 $222.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $210.00 $190.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $240.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $235.00 $190.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zscaler's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

A Deep Dive into Zscaler's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zscaler's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

