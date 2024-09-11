The 4×6 Method Could Be the Key To Rapidly Earning More Money: How To Do It

Working hard at your job and being loyal to your employer is commendable. However, staying at the same job for too long can stunt career growth and set you back.

Check Out: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Luckily, the 4×6 method can help you advance professionally and put more money in your wallet.

Learn More: How To Earn $500 a Week in Passive Income During the Fall

The 4×6 Method, Explained

The term 4×6 method was originally coined by TikToker Ladan Nia. Essentially, it means that you perform six-month job sprints four times, with each sprint serving a different purpose.

Early in her career, Landan used the 4×6 method to scale her career and increase her income. She breaks down the purpose of each job sprint:

First sprint : Six months to better understand the organizational culture, your colleagues, and other stakeholders.

: Six months to better understand the organizational culture, your colleagues, and other stakeholders. Second sprint : Six months to master the role completely.

: Six months to master the role completely. Third sprint : Six months to do something innovative in your role, where you create innovative change that improves the company — you’ll leave behind your legacy.

: Six months to do something innovative in your role, where you create innovative change that improves the company — you’ll leave behind your legacy. Fourth sprint: Six months to search for your next opportunity and use your experience and enthusiasm in your current role to negotiate the terms of a new job.

The 4×6 method can be highly effective to grow your career, build your skills, and maximize your long-term income potential compared with staying at the same job (or company) for many years.

Sometimes Job Hopping Is Necessary for Salary Growth

The Everygirl explained that job hopping could yield a 5% to 15% salary increase, with most workers reporting a salary increase of 10% from their previous employer. What’s more? Jumping into a new job builds your resume and sharpens your skills.

While changing jobs too often might not be a good look to prospective employers, not job hopping at all can stunt your career progression and salary potential. However, hopping every two years may be an intelligent strategy for career growth and can also be incredibly profitable.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 4×6 Method Could Be the Key To Rapidly Earning More Money: How To Do It

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.