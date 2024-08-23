4,500 Companies Now Pay Their Employees in Bitcoin Using Bitwage

As Bitwage celebrated its 10-year anniversary today, the company highlighted its growth in enabling Bitcoin and crypto payroll solutions. Since 2014, Bitwage has focused on bringing transparency and efficiency to global workforce payments.

Bitcoin and crypto payroll platform Bitwage announced it now serves over 4,500 registered companies and 90,000 registered users that leverage its services to pay employee salaries in Bitcoin and stablecoins.

Bitwage allows companies and individuals to send and receive payments using Bitcoin and crypto. This provides an alternative to traditional payroll and bank wire services.

There is a growing demand among employees and employers to utilize Bitcoin for payroll. For remote workers paid by international clients, receiving salaries in Bitcoin can avoid costly foreign exchange fees and delays. Meanwhile, paying contractors in Bitcoin can save companies money compared to bank wires. Bitwage handles the conversion process seamlessly on both ends.

Bitwage is on track to process over $400 million in payroll transactions this year. The company has also raised $3 million in funding from investors like Tim Draper, who said Bitwage "have been trailblazers in Bitcoin & Stablecoin integrated global payroll."

According to Bitwage CEO Jonathan Chester, the company's core mission is to promote financial freedom through innovative payroll solutions. After 10 years at the intersection of payroll and crypto, Bitwage aims to keep improving global workforce payments.

