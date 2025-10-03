Up 45% in 2025, Is BNB a Better Buy Than XRP?

Key Points BNB is having a great year.

XRP is also performing well.

One of these coins is competing in a much larger pond than the other.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) are both up this year, with BNB gaining 45% and XRP climbing by 27%. But they're moving for very different reasons, and those reasons matter for what comes after the recent gains.

Let's compare and contrast these two coins to determine which one is the better investment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

BNB's utility is clear today

Despite its great run so far this year and its long tenure as one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, BNB is only recently starting to get a bit more attention as an investment rather than as a tool.

The reason for that is because it's the native coin of the Binance Chain, which is the main platform of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. Binance is the single largest crypto exchange by volume, and BNB is thus well-positioned to capture a lot of value. Binance creates some of that value by giving BNB holders, who are mostly professional or semiprofessional crypto traders, discounts on their exchange fees, and the chain also uses the coins for gas (user) fees. In other words, demand for BNB largely follows the activity on a single exchange and its affiliated chain.

Another important element of BNB is that its supply is also engineered to shrink via more than one mechanism. The auto-burn mechanism shrinks the float available for public trading each quarter based on BNB's price and its on-chain activity, which is complemented by a real-time burning mechanism that triggers every time the coin is transferred between wallets. That design supports the coin's price over time even if Binance's business doesn't grow. It also means that so long as Binance can keep attracting more traders and more capital to its exchange, the price of BNB will be biased significantly to the upside.

However, the same features that make BNB appealing, namely its interlinking with Binance's exchange, also cap its total addressable market and its growth runway. Because its primary utility lives inside Binance and the BNB Chain, growth depends heavily on one venue's economics and regulatory compliance posture, and the chain's ability to keep attracting developers, users, and capital at scale relative to other smart contract platforms. The BNB Chain's ecosystem, while expanding somewhat, is still fairly rudimentary compared to bigger competing chains, like Ethereum. Furthermore, while coin burns reduce float, the marginal impact of each incremental burn typically declines as market caps get larger.

XRP's institutional positioning is top notch

XRP's value proposition is broader than BNB's, as it aspires to build institutional payment and settlement infrastructure that reduces friction for cross-border fund flows, stablecoin payouts, and treasury operations. Plus, Ripple, the company that issues XRP, offers solutions for On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) for institutional investors and targets payment companies, fintechs, and other companies that need to move assets globally without prefunding numerous foreign accounts. In terms of its utility, holding XRP itself is mostly useful to pay fees on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Two things make XRP interesting for long-term investors. First, the XRPL offers native compliance-friendly controls that are required by regulated financial institutions. In practice, that makes it easier for them to participate in its ecosystem or to use Ripple's services.

Second, there is a record of good execution. More than $1.5 trillion in value has moved across Ripple's technology stack since 2012, reflecting persistent institutional use. And having a good track record of reliable use is something that institutions love to see when selecting a new financial technology.

But overall, XRP's tokenomics aren't as good as BNB's. Its automatic fee burns are very small in size, and there's no other built-in mechanism for controlling supply, though it's still declining over time.

There's a winner here, but that could change

Whereas BNB's demand vector is primarily internal to a single (major) crypto exchange and its chain, XRP's vectors include payment corridors, stablecoin payouts, and institutionally compliant real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The investment implication is that assuming Ripple continues to add corridors, payout markets, and liquidity tools for institutions, XRP's addressable market will grow faster than BNB's can from here. And given Ripple's effective investments in upgrading the chain's technology and its efforts in finding new customers and use cases, it simply has a much higher growth ceiling than BNB, at least with how BNB is currently configured.

Therefore, for long-term investors deciding between the two, XRP is the better buy right now. But if Binance decides to navigate BNB into new segments -- and it might -- that picture could change, so be sure to stay up to date with what's going on with its chain.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,456!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,147,755!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.