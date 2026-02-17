This $42 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Key Points

Innodata helps the top tech companies annotate their AI data.

The market’s demand for those time-saving services is soaring.

10 stocks we like better than Innodata ›

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD), which went public in 1993, was once considered a slow-growth provider of content digitization, digital publishing, and data enrichment services. But in 2018, it launched a suite of task-specific microservices that could efficiently annotate large amounts of high-quality data for AI applications. The market's demand for these services skyrocketed as the AI market expanded, and its stock soared 2,750% over the past six years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Investors might be wary of chasing Innodata's stock after those massive gains, but it could generate even bigger millionaire-making gains for three simple reasons.

First, at least five of the Magnificent Seven companies already use Innodata's services to prepare their AI-oriented data. Second, when those tech companies launch a new AI project, they often spend 80% of their time preparing the raw data and just 20% training the actual algorithm. Innodata's services allow them to spend a lot more time training their algorithms.

Lastly, Innodata's stock still looks reasonably valued relative to its growth potential. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and EPS to grow at CAGRs of 36% and 12%, respectively. At $42, it trades at 36 times its projected 2026 EPS. With a market cap of $1.4 billion, it could also be a tempting takeover target for a bigger tech company as the AI war intensifies.

Should you buy stock in Innodata right now?

Before you buy stock in Innodata, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Innodata wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.