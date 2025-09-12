Personal Finance

40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest in 2025

September 12, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Consumer confidence in the American economy reportedly declined in August, due to a stormy combination of high inflation rates, tariffs and a steadily weakening job market. The non-profit Conference Board, which collects the data and releases the consumer confidence index, indicated that the study is a measure of — among other things — Americans’ confidence in their own income. As it stands, that confidence is decreasing.

That said, while overall confidence in the average American income has been somewhat shaken, there are still places where a paycheck can really stretch. GOBankingRates recently analyzed the top 100 cities by population (via the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 study), compiling the median household income of each metropolis, along with each city’s annual cost of necessities. From that matrix, GOBankingRates was able to cull the 40 large American cities in which the median household income was able to remain healthy, even after being dented by the yearly cost of necessities such as groceries, bills, loans and mortgages.

While the Midwest and South are well represented, as may be expected given their overall affordability, a number of pricey cities along the West and East coasts may surprise you with their appearances. Keep reading to discover the 40 top cities where your paycheck goes the furthest in 2025, ranked from least money left to most.

Downtown Lubbock, Texas

40. Lubbock, Texas

  • Median household income: $60,487
  • Annual cost of necessities: $37,502
  • What’s left: $22,985

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

39. Columbus, Ohio

  • Median household income: $65,327
  • Annual cost of necessities: $42,297
  • What’s left: $23,030

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park.

38. Indianapolis

  • Median household income: $62,995
  • Annual cost of necessities: $39,561
  • What’s left: $23,434
Shot of downtown Boise Idaho in the city center with trees standing next to tall office buildings

37. Boise, Idaho

  • Median household income: $81,308
  • Annual cost of necessities: $57,553
  • What’s left: $23,755
Drone shot of downtown Portland, Oregon and the city skyline against the bridge over water at sunrise

36. Portland, Oregon

  • Median household income: $88,792
  • Annual cost of necessities: $64,797
  • What’s left: $23,995
Aurora-Colorado

35. Aurora, Colorado

  • Median household income: $84,320
  • Annual cost of necessities: $60,214
  • What’s left: $24,106
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

34. Atlanta

  • Median household income: $81,938
  • Annual cost of necessities: $57,525
  • What’s left: $24,413

Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

33. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $69,991
  • Annual cost of necessities: $45,151
  • What’s left: $28,840
Bakersfield sign in Bakersfield, California.

32. Bakersfield, California

  • Median household income: $77,397
  • Annual cost of necessities: $52,552
  • What’s left: $24,845
Sun rising illuminates the Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin.

31. Washington, D.C.

  • Median household income: $106,287
  • Annual cost of necessities: $81,216
  • What’s left: $25,071
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

30. Laredo, Texas

  • Median household income: $63,264
  • Annual cost of necessities: $38,047
  • What’s left: $25,217
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

29. Denver

  • Median household income: $91,681
  • Annual cost of necessities: $66,274
  • What’s left: $25,407

Keeper of the Plains Indian in Wichita, Kansas.

28. Wichita, Kansas

  • Median household income: $63,072
  • Annual cost of necessities: $37,405
  • What’s left: $25,667
Downtown Charlotte, NC

27. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $78,438
  • Annual cost of necessities: $52,581
  • What’s left: $25,857
Arlington, TX, United States - May 17, 2016: Aerial view of AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys football team.

26. Arlington, Texas

  • Median household income: $73,519
  • Annual cost of necessities: $47,499
  • What’s left: $26,020
View of Kansas City, Missouri skyline at dawn

25. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Median household income: $67,449
  • Annual cost of necessities: $41,239
  • What’s left: $26,210
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

24. Chicago

  • Median household income: $75,134
  • Annual cost of necessities: $48,127
  • What’s left: $27,007

Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

23. Henderson, Nevada

  • Median household income: $88,654
  • Annual cost of necessities: $61,488
  • What’s left: $27,166
Durham-North-Carolina

22. Durham, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $79,234
  • Annual cost of necessities: $51,928
  • What’s left: $27,306
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

21. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $82,424
  • Annual cost of necessities: $54,764
  • What’s left: $27,660
Corpus-Christi-Texas

20. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Median household income: $66,325
  • Annual cost of necessities: $38,489
  • What’s left: $ 27,836
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

19. Colorado Springs

  • Median household income: $83,198
  • Annual cost of necessities: $55,336
  • What’s left: $27,862

A view of downtown St.

18. Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • Median household income: $73,055
  • Annual cost of necessities: $45,048
  • What’s left: $28,007
Shot of the sunrise on a wintery morning over the city skyline with tall buildings in Omaha, NE

17. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $72,708
  • Annual cost of necessities: $44,688
  • What’s left: $28,020
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

16. Oklahoma City

  • Median household income: $66,702
  • Annual cost of necessities: $38,459
  • What’s left: $28,243
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

15. Austin, Texas

  • Median household income: $91,461
  • Annual cost of necessities: $63,080
  • What’s left: $28,381
Garland, Texas, This is a photo looking westward through Firewheel Town Center.

14. Garland, Texas

  • Median household income: $74,717
  • Annual cost of necessities: $46,285
  • What’s left: $28,432

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

13. Seattle

  • Median household income: $121,984
  • Annual cost of necessities: $92,020
  • What’s left: $29,894
Glass Towers in Irving Texas

12. Irving, Texas

  • Median household income: $79,641
  • Annual cost of necessities: $49,659
  • What’s left: $29,982
Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground.

11. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Median household income: $76,602
  • Annual cost of necessities: $46,456
  • What’s left: $30,146
minneapolis,minesota,usa.

10. Minneapolis

  • Median household income: $80,269
  • Annual cost of necessities: $48,962
  • What’s left: $31,307
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

9. Fremont, California

  • Median household income: $176,350
  • Annual cost of necessities: $143,508
  • What’s left: $32,842

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

8. Santa Clarita, California

  • Median household income: $119,926
  • Annual cost of necessities: $85,712
  • What’s left: $34,214
Arlington Virginia skyline

7. Arlington, Virginia

  • Median household income: $140,160
  • Annual cost of necessities: $104,844
  • What’s left: $35,316
Dawn of Virginia Beach.

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Median household income: $90,685
  • Annual cost of necessities: $54,621
  • What’s left: $36,064
Warm colors of sunset at Spenard Lake in Anchorage.

5. Anchorage, Alaska

  • Median household income: $98,152
  • Annual cost of necessities: $58,815
  • What’s left: $39,337

Boats exiting the Great Bridge Locks.

4. Chesapeake, Virginia

  • Median household income: $94,189
  • Annual cost of necessities: $54,639
  • What’s left: $39,550
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

3. Chandler, Arizona

  • Median household income: $103,691
  • Annual cost of necessities: $62,312
  • What’s left: $41,379
Plano, Texas

2. Plano, Texas

  • Median household income: $108,649
  • Annual cost of necessities: $59,976
  • What’s left: $48,673
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

1. Gilbert, Arizona

  • Median household income: $121,351
  • Annual cost of necessities: $65,500
  • What’s left: $55,851

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure cost for all households was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total cost of living for necessities in each location. Using the median household income, the leftover savings was calculated and sorted to show the largest savings first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 18, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

