Consumer confidence in the American economy reportedly declined in August, due to a stormy combination of high inflation rates, tariffs and a steadily weakening job market. The non-profit Conference Board, which collects the data and releases the consumer confidence index, indicated that the study is a measure of — among other things — Americans’ confidence in their own income. As it stands, that confidence is decreasing.
That said, while overall confidence in the average American income has been somewhat shaken, there are still places where a paycheck can really stretch. GOBankingRates recently analyzed the top 100 cities by population (via the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 study), compiling the median household income of each metropolis, along with each city’s annual cost of necessities. From that matrix, GOBankingRates was able to cull the 40 large American cities in which the median household income was able to remain healthy, even after being dented by the yearly cost of necessities such as groceries, bills, loans and mortgages.
While the Midwest and South are well represented, as may be expected given their overall affordability, a number of pricey cities along the West and East coasts may surprise you with their appearances. Keep reading to discover the 40 top cities where your paycheck goes the furthest in 2025, ranked from least money left to most.
40. Lubbock, Texas
- Median household income: $60,487
- Annual cost of necessities: $37,502
- What’s left: $22,985
39. Columbus, Ohio
- Median household income: $65,327
- Annual cost of necessities: $42,297
- What’s left: $23,030
38. Indianapolis
- Median household income: $62,995
- Annual cost of necessities: $39,561
- What’s left: $23,434
37. Boise, Idaho
- Median household income: $81,308
- Annual cost of necessities: $57,553
- What’s left: $23,755
36. Portland, Oregon
- Median household income: $88,792
- Annual cost of necessities: $64,797
- What’s left: $23,995
35. Aurora, Colorado
- Median household income: $84,320
- Annual cost of necessities: $60,214
- What’s left: $24,106
34. Atlanta
- Median household income: $81,938
- Annual cost of necessities: $57,525
- What’s left: $24,413
33. Lincoln, Nebraska
- Median household income: $69,991
- Annual cost of necessities: $45,151
- What’s left: $28,840
32. Bakersfield, California
- Median household income: $77,397
- Annual cost of necessities: $52,552
- What’s left: $24,845
31. Washington, D.C.
- Median household income: $106,287
- Annual cost of necessities: $81,216
- What’s left: $25,071
30. Laredo, Texas
- Median household income: $63,264
- Annual cost of necessities: $38,047
- What’s left: $25,217
29. Denver
- Median household income: $91,681
- Annual cost of necessities: $66,274
- What’s left: $25,407
28. Wichita, Kansas
- Median household income: $63,072
- Annual cost of necessities: $37,405
- What’s left: $25,667
27. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median household income: $78,438
- Annual cost of necessities: $52,581
- What’s left: $25,857
26. Arlington, Texas
- Median household income: $73,519
- Annual cost of necessities: $47,499
- What’s left: $26,020
25. Kansas City, Missouri
- Median household income: $67,449
- Annual cost of necessities: $41,239
- What’s left: $26,210
24. Chicago
- Median household income: $75,134
- Annual cost of necessities: $48,127
- What’s left: $27,007
23. Henderson, Nevada
- Median household income: $88,654
- Annual cost of necessities: $61,488
- What’s left: $27,166
22. Durham, North Carolina
- Median household income: $79,234
- Annual cost of necessities: $51,928
- What’s left: $27,306
21. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median household income: $82,424
- Annual cost of necessities: $54,764
- What’s left: $27,660
20. Corpus Christi, Texas
- Median household income: $66,325
- Annual cost of necessities: $38,489
- What’s left: $ 27,836
19. Colorado Springs
- Median household income: $83,198
- Annual cost of necessities: $55,336
- What’s left: $27,862
18. Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Median household income: $73,055
- Annual cost of necessities: $45,048
- What’s left: $28,007
17. Omaha, Nebraska
- Median household income: $72,708
- Annual cost of necessities: $44,688
- What’s left: $28,020
16. Oklahoma City
- Median household income: $66,702
- Annual cost of necessities: $38,459
- What’s left: $28,243
15. Austin, Texas
- Median household income: $91,461
- Annual cost of necessities: $63,080
- What’s left: $28,381
14. Garland, Texas
- Median household income: $74,717
- Annual cost of necessities: $46,285
- What’s left: $28,432
13. Seattle
- Median household income: $121,984
- Annual cost of necessities: $92,020
- What’s left: $29,894
12. Irving, Texas
- Median household income: $79,641
- Annual cost of necessities: $49,659
- What’s left: $29,982
11. Fort Worth, Texas
- Median household income: $76,602
- Annual cost of necessities: $46,456
- What’s left: $30,146
10. Minneapolis
- Median household income: $80,269
- Annual cost of necessities: $48,962
- What’s left: $31,307
9. Fremont, California
- Median household income: $176,350
- Annual cost of necessities: $143,508
- What’s left: $32,842
8. Santa Clarita, California
- Median household income: $119,926
- Annual cost of necessities: $85,712
- What’s left: $34,214
7. Arlington, Virginia
- Median household income: $140,160
- Annual cost of necessities: $104,844
- What’s left: $35,316
6. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Median household income: $90,685
- Annual cost of necessities: $54,621
- What’s left: $36,064
5. Anchorage, Alaska
- Median household income: $98,152
- Annual cost of necessities: $58,815
- What’s left: $39,337
4. Chesapeake, Virginia
- Median household income: $94,189
- Annual cost of necessities: $54,639
- What’s left: $39,550
3. Chandler, Arizona
- Median household income: $103,691
- Annual cost of necessities: $62,312
- What’s left: $41,379
2. Plano, Texas
- Median household income: $108,649
- Annual cost of necessities: $59,976
- What’s left: $48,673
1. Gilbert, Arizona
- Median household income: $121,351
- Annual cost of necessities: $65,500
- What’s left: $55,851
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure cost for all households was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total cost of living for necessities in each location. Using the median household income, the leftover savings was calculated and sorted to show the largest savings first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 18, 2025.
