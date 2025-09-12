Consumer confidence in the American economy reportedly declined in August, due to a stormy combination of high inflation rates, tariffs and a steadily weakening job market. The non-profit Conference Board, which collects the data and releases the consumer confidence index, indicated that the study is a measure of — among other things — Americans’ confidence in their own income. As it stands, that confidence is decreasing.

That said, while overall confidence in the average American income has been somewhat shaken, there are still places where a paycheck can really stretch. GOBankingRates recently analyzed the top 100 cities by population (via the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 study), compiling the median household income of each metropolis, along with each city’s annual cost of necessities. From that matrix, GOBankingRates was able to cull the 40 large American cities in which the median household income was able to remain healthy, even after being dented by the yearly cost of necessities such as groceries, bills, loans and mortgages.

While the Midwest and South are well represented, as may be expected given their overall affordability, a number of pricey cities along the West and East coasts may surprise you with their appearances. Keep reading to discover the 40 top cities where your paycheck goes the furthest in 2025, ranked from least money left to most.

40. Lubbock, Texas

Median household income : $60,487

: $60,487 Annual cost of necessities : $37,502

: $37,502 What’s left: $22,985

39. Columbus, Ohio

Median household income : $65,327

: $65,327 Annual cost of necessities : $42,297

: $42,297 What’s left: $23,030

38. Indianapolis

Median household income : $62,995

: $62,995 Annual cost of necessities : $39,561

: $39,561 What’s left: $23,434

37. Boise, Idaho

Median household income : $81,308

: $81,308 Annual cost of necessities : $57,553

: $57,553 What’s left: $23,755

36. Portland, Oregon

Median household income : $88,792

: $88,792 Annual cost of necessities : $64,797

: $64,797 What’s left: $23,995

35. Aurora, Colorado

Median household income : $84,320

: $84,320 Annual cost of necessities : $60,214

: $60,214 What’s left: $24,106

34. Atlanta

Median household income : $81,938

: $81,938 Annual cost of necessities : $57,525

: $57,525 What’s left: $24,413

33. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median household income : $69,991

: $69,991 Annual cost of necessities : $45,151

: $45,151 What’s left: $28,840

32. Bakersfield, California

Median household income : $77,397

: $77,397 Annual cost of necessities : $52,552

: $52,552 What’s left: $24,845

31. Washington, D.C.

Median household income : $106,287

: $106,287 Annual cost of necessities : $81,216

: $81,216 What’s left: $25,071

30. Laredo, Texas

Median household income : $63,264

: $63,264 Annual cost of necessities : $38,047

: $38,047 What’s left: $25,217

29. Denver

Median household income : $91,681

: $91,681 Annual cost of necessities : $66,274

: $66,274 What’s left: $25,407

28. Wichita, Kansas

Median household income : $63,072

: $63,072 Annual cost of necessities : $37,405

: $37,405 What’s left: $25,667

27. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income : $78,438

: $78,438 Annual cost of necessities : $52,581

: $52,581 What’s left: $25,857

26. Arlington, Texas

Median household income : $73,519

: $73,519 Annual cost of necessities : $47,499

: $47,499 What’s left: $26,020

25. Kansas City, Missouri

Median household income : $67,449

: $67,449 Annual cost of necessities : $41,239

: $41,239 What’s left: $26,210

24. Chicago

Median household income : $75,134

: $75,134 Annual cost of necessities : $48,127

: $48,127 What’s left: $27,007

23. Henderson, Nevada

Median household income : $88,654

: $88,654 Annual cost of necessities : $61,488

: $61,488 What’s left: $27,166

22. Durham, North Carolina

Median household income : $79,234

: $79,234 Annual cost of necessities : $51,928

: $51,928 What’s left: $27,306

21. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income : $82,424

: $82,424 Annual cost of necessities : $54,764

: $54,764 What’s left: $27,660

20. Corpus Christi, Texas

Median household income : $66,325

: $66,325 Annual cost of necessities : $38,489

: $38,489 What’s left: $ 27,836

19. Colorado Springs

Median household income : $83,198

: $83,198 Annual cost of necessities : $55,336

: $55,336 What’s left: $27,862

18. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Median household income : $73,055

: $73,055 Annual cost of necessities : $45,048

: $45,048 What’s left: $28,007

17. Omaha, Nebraska

Median household income : $72,708

: $72,708 Annual cost of necessities : $44,688

: $44,688 What’s left: $28,020

16. Oklahoma City

Median household income : $66,702

: $66,702 Annual cost of necessities : $38,459

: $38,459 What’s left: $28,243

15. Austin, Texas

Median household income : $91,461

: $91,461 Annual cost of necessities : $63,080

: $63,080 What’s left: $28,381

14. Garland, Texas

Median household income : $74,717

: $74,717 Annual cost of necessities : $46,285

: $46,285 What’s left: $28,432

13. Seattle

Median household income : $121,984

: $121,984 Annual cost of necessities : $92,020

: $92,020 What’s left: $29,894

12. Irving, Texas

Median household income : $79,641

: $79,641 Annual cost of necessities : $49,659

: $49,659 What’s left: $29,982

11. Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income : $76,602

: $76,602 Annual cost of necessities : $46,456

: $46,456 What’s left: $30,146

10. Minneapolis

Median household income : $80,269

: $80,269 Annual cost of necessities : $48,962

: $48,962 What’s left: $31,307

9. Fremont, California

Median household income : $176,350

: $176,350 Annual cost of necessities : $143,508

: $143,508 What’s left: $32,842

8. Santa Clarita, California

Median household income : $119,926

: $119,926 Annual cost of necessities : $85,712

: $85,712 What’s left: $34,214

7. Arlington, Virginia

Median household income : $140,160

: $140,160 Annual cost of necessities : $104,844

: $104,844 What’s left: $35,316

6. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income : $90,685

: $90,685 Annual cost of necessities : $54,621

: $54,621 What’s left: $36,064

5. Anchorage, Alaska

Median household income : $98,152

: $98,152 Annual cost of necessities : $58,815

: $58,815 What’s left: $39,337

4. Chesapeake, Virginia

Median household income : $94,189

: $94,189 Annual cost of necessities : $54,639

: $54,639 What’s left: $39,550

3. Chandler, Arizona

Median household income : $103,691

: $103,691 Annual cost of necessities : $62,312

: $62,312 What’s left: $41,379

2. Plano, Texas

Median household income : $108,649

: $108,649 Annual cost of necessities : $59,976

: $59,976 What’s left: $48,673

1. Gilbert, Arizona

Median household income : $121,351

: $121,351 Annual cost of necessities : $65,500

: $65,500 What’s left: $55,851

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 cities by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2023 American Community Survey. Cost of living was sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the average expenditure cost for all households was sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The average mortgage and expenditures were used to calculate the total cost of living for necessities in each location. Using the median household income, the leftover savings was calculated and sorted to show the largest savings first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 18, 2025.

