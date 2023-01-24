Personal Finance

40 Cities That Could Be Poised For a Housing Crisis

January 24, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates ->

The real estate market has been going strong the past few years, making many home sellers quite wealthy. But with mortgage interest rates climbing, home sales are slowing and anticipated to decrease further in 2023. That slowdown is more apparent in some cities than others, according to a new study from GOBankingRates.

Using data from sources that include the U.S. Census Bureau, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the 2020 American Community Survey and RealtyTrac, GOBankingRates identified the 40 cities most at risk for experiencing a widespread housing crisis. The study examined factors such as mortgage delinquencies, foreclosures and homeowner and rental vacancy rates. 

All 40 are among the 200 largest cities in the country, but they aren't spread out equally across the nation. They are concentrated in 18 states, with only one state in the West. Read on to learn which cities could be poised to experience a housing crisis.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Total housing units: 348,809
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 46.56%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.0%

Aurora is a suburb of Chicago located in the outer region of Greater Chicago in the U.

Aurora, Illinois

  • Total housing units: 65,128
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 77.65%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 0.9%
El Paso Texas

El Paso, Texas

  • Total housing units: 230,905
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.48%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%
Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflection.

Anchorage, Alaska

  • Total housing units: 106,970
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.4%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 83.33%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Akron, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 85,170
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 44.13%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%
Temple-Texas

Killeen, Texas

  • Total housing units: 54,840
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 11.90%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.9%
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Total housing units: 57,226
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 44.21%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.3%
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Total housing units: 83,525
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 10.34%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.4%
Downtown Wilmington along the banks of the Cape Fear River.

Wilmington, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 53,830
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 84.56%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.1 %
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total housing units: 163,368
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 29.81%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.0%
Evansville is a city in and the county seat of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, United States.

Evansville, Indiana

  • Total housing units: 51,706
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 28.01%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%
Miami, Florida downtown skyline.

Miami, Florida

  • Total housing units: 180,676
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 69.72%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.2%
Gainesville, Florida, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.

Gainesville, Florida

  • Total housing units: 51,180
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 21.28%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.6%
rochester new york shutterstock_1034607439

Rochester, New York

  • Total housing units: 88,006
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 78.72%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.4%
View on downtown of Baltimore at night.

Baltimore, Maryland

  • Total housing units: 242,499
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 28.70%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.1%
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York, New York

  • Total housing units: 3,191,691
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 70.88%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%
Louisiana State CapitolLouisiana State Capitol.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Total housing units: 85,091
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.54%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Cleveland, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 174,920
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 65.05%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%
Aerial view of Fort Lauderdale Las Olas Isles, Florida, USA.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Total housing units: 74,968
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 52.97%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 4.1%
Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

Orlando, Florida

  • Total housing units: 113,238
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.5%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 48.31%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 5.0%
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA skyline at dusk.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 96,611
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 36.90%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%
Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

Houston, Texas

  • Total housing units: 874,827
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 73.98%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%
Yonkers, New York with the Hudson river in the foreground.

Yonkers, New York

  • Total housing units: 75,864
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 86.75%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.2%
mobile alabama fountain

Mobile, Alabama

  • Total housing units: 78,089
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 24.03%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.8%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Total housing units: 613,125
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 59.27%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.5%
Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 118,126
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.3%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 49.12%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.4%
Georgia-Augusta

Augusta, Georgia

  • Total housing units: 70,891
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 23.81%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.1%
Macon-Georgia

Macon, Georgia

  • Total housing units: 58,154
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 19.96%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.7%
Pittsburgh traffic trails on the highway junction between Fort Duquesne and Fort Pitt bridges.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Total housing units: 140,496
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 64.68%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.3%
The historic Market House in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina was built in 1838.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Total housing units: 82,242
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 21.67%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.7 %
Downtown Newark, New Jersey Skyline

Newark, New Jersey

  • Total housing units: 102,195
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.6%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 74.96%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.8%
Bridge in Rockford, Illinois, USA.

Rockford, Illinois

  • Total housing units: 62,011
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.2%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 58.26%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.6%

Springfield is a city in Western Massachusetts in the Pioneer Valley region.

Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Total housing units: 56,804
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 79.75%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.0%
Montgomery-AL

Montgomery, Alabama

  • Total housing units: 79,331
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.2%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 33.68%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.9%
Maumee River and Toledo Ohio skyline.

Toledo, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 119,215
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 93.16%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.7%
Downtown Dayton skyline with the Miami River and skyline reflections at dusk.

Dayton, Ohio

  • Total housing units: 58,748
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 0.9%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.7%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 70.02%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.6 %
Downtown Lafayette, Louisiana.

Lafayette, Louisiana

  • Total housing units: 50,252
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.8%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 23.77%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.4%
Louisiana Shreveport

Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Total housing units: 75,680
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.4%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 7.48%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.1%
Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States.

Syracuse, New York

  • Total housing units: 56,384
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.0%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 58.07%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 3.2%
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Laredo, Texas

  • Total housing units: 72,328
  • % of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent: 2.1%
  • % of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.1%
  • % of homes for sale that are/have been foreclosures: 49.07%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.1%

Methodology: To find the 40 cities that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 200 cities in terms of total housing units across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; and (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey. These four factors were then scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x and factor (4) was weighted 0.5x. The 100 cities most poised for a housing crisis were moved onto the next round of scoring. These 100 cities were then re-ranked and scored on the four factors above as well as (5) foreclosure rate as sourced from RealtyTrac. These five factors were scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. For this second round of scoring, factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x, factor (4) was weighted 0.5x, and factor (5) was weighted 1.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 23, 2022.

