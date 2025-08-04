The 40 Best Finance Books Worth Adding To Your Bookshelf in 2025

The first step to gaining financial freedom is mastering financial literacy. This thoughtfully curated list of finance titles provides a comprehensive mix of financial topics.

From investment strategies to building long-term wealth, understanding how the economy works, repairing credit and more, here are 41 of the best finance books in 2025, according to Blinkist.

Discover Next: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Trending Now: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

The Warren Buffett Way

Robert G. Hagstrom chronicles the life of Warren Buffett, one of the world’s top investors and how he employed sound decision-making to build his wealth.

A Random Walk Down Wall Street

In this text, Burton G. Malkiel discusses stock market unpredictability and patterns, likening stock market movements and consistent gains to a walk down Wall Street.

Check Out: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Common Sense on Mutual Funds

John C. Bogle explores the advantages of low-cost, long-term wealth-building strategies over short-term tactics, emphasizing how index funds are an effective way to mitigate risk and achieve market returns.

Too Big to Fail

Andrew Ross Sorkin delves into the 2008 global financial crisis and how high stakes decisions shaped one of the world’s most harrowing economic landscapes.

The Little Book That Beats the Market

Through real-life examples, Joel Greenblatt introduces his concept of “magic formula investing,” focused on buying solid companies at bargain prices.

Reminiscences of a Stock Operator

Edwin Lefèvre tells the story of a professional commodities and stock trader through his character Larry Livingston, emphasizing the complexities of trading, market behavior and the discipline required for success.

Dotcom Secrets

Russell Brunson discusses factors that hinder digital businesses, such as focusing on traffic and conversions and instructs readers on how to achieve exponential growth in the digital landscape by building robust systems.

The Business of the 21st Century

Ideal for entrepreneurs, this book leverages successful business-building strategies, including networking and direct sales, as tools for financial and personal growth. It is written by Robert T. Kiyosaki, John Fleming and Kim Kiyosaki.

Extraordinary Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds

Charles Mackay uses historical examples to illustrate how misinformation can lead to collective madness that penetrates society. A good book for people seeking to protect themselves from scams.

Market Wizards (Updated)

Updated by Jack D. Schwager, this financial text offers in-depth analysis and interviews of successful trading strategies. Great for both new and veteran investors.

Economics in One Lesson

Using practical examples, Henry Hazlitt highlights the visible and unforeseen consequences of economic policies and decision-making.

Against the Gods

This finance book is all about probability and risk. Drawing on insights from history and compelling storytelling, Peter L. Bernstein offers a fresh take on the role of rational thought in finance.

Buy Then Build

This book, written by Walker Deibel, is for the entrepreneur who wants to acquire an existing business, emphasizing how to identify, evaluate and negotiate the deal.

Boomerang

Michael Lewis discusses the global financial crisis and how nations such as Greece, Ireland and Iceland contributed to the aftermath.

The Only Investment Guide You’ll Ever Need

Andrew Tobias covers various financial topics in his text, including retirement planning, stocks, bonds, real estate and more, to help readers make informed and smart investing decisions.

Beating the Street

Peter Lynch and John Rothchild offer practical insights into successful stock market investing based on their own experiences, showing readers how to discover lucrative opportunities in this complex market.

Manias, Panics and Crashes

Charles P. Kindleberger examines the history of financial crises, drawing upon behaviors and patterns that lead to market instability.

The Wealthy Barber

This personal finance book — by David Chilton — playfully teaches readers about wealth building, retirement planning and financial literacy through a fictional narrative of a barber who shares wisdom with his customers.

Financial Peace Revisited

Dave and Sharon Ramsey show readers how to become debt-free and achieve financial freedom through this finance book, which offers practical advice on saving, investing and budgeting with real-world examples.

Stress Test

Timothy F. Geithner, who served as President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, provides a firsthand account of the 2008 financial crisis and the actions taken to stabilize the global economy.

Irrational Exuberance

This book is suitable for readers seeking to understand the psychology behind financial crashes and bubbles. Robert J. Shiller investigates recurring patterns in financial markets.

Confessions of an Economic Hitman

This riveting memoir — by John Perkins — delves into the dark side of global capitalism, exposing the manipulation of developing nations and the role of organizations like the World Bank and the IMF in the pursuit of profit by a select few individuals and corporations.

Equity Markets and Portfolio Analysis

R. Stafford Johnson delves into equity markets and portfolio management as they relate to stock valuation, investment strategies and risk management.

Why Stock Markets Crash

Didier Sornette plays the “devil’s advocate” to the traditional view in this finance text, illustrating how stock market crashes are predictable and explainable.

The Quants

This text, written by Scott Patterson, examines quantitative finance and how mathematical geniuses on Wall Street, known as quants, employ mathematical algorithms to generate massive profits.

Amazing Credit Repair

Written by Abel Gray, this book is for readers who want to improve their credit scores, offering actionable steps to take control of their financial future.

Cost of Capital

This book, by Shannon P. Pratt, is for financial analysts and professionals who want to learn several methods of calculating cost of capital, how it applies to valuation, capital budgeting and corporate finance.

Repair Your Credit Like the Pros

Carolyn Warren provides financial strategies and tips into improving your credit, including identifying credit errors and negotiating with creditors.

Business Brilliant

This finance text — by Lewis Schiff — identifies strategies that set millionaires apart through in-depth research and insightful strategies.

Applied Corporate Finance

Aswath Damodaran presents a comprehensive overview of how corporate finance is applied to real-world business decision-making.

Corporate Finance for Dummies

This guide (by Michael Taillard) breaks down financial concepts for beginners, including valuation, budgeting, risk management and more.

Creating Shareholder Value

This text, written by Alfred Rappaport, offers practical guidance on how analysts, investors and managers can align corporate strategy to benefit shareholders.

Dear Chairman

Jeff Gramm investigates the world of corporate governance and its impact on activist investors through in-depth analysis and insightful case studies.

Damodaran on Valuation

This finance book, written by Aswath Damodaran, examines various valuation techniques, providing a framework for valuation and analyzing different asset types.

Hidden Credit Repair Secrets

In this informative guide, Mark Clayborne delves into the credit system and offers techniques and strategies to repair credit.

Finance for Nonfinancial Managers

Written for business owners, this finance book — by Gene Siciliano — covers significant financial topics such as cash flow management, financial analysis, budgeting and maintaining financial statements.

Understanding Stocks

This text, by Michael Sincere, is a practical and comprehensive guide for novices looking to learn more about stock market investing, featuring chapters on stock trading, investment techniques and risk management.

Super Pumped

This text examines the rise and fall of Uber. Through research and interviews, Mike Isaac explores the unscrupulous tactics and the individuals who shaped the company.

Incerto

This finance book is about navigating decision-making during times of uncertainty and challenges our perception of risk. In the series, Nassim Nicholas Taleb provides key insights about how events shape our worldview.

The Theory of Corporate Finance

Providing a window into the world of corporate finance, Jean Tirole offers a comprehensive analysis of corporate governance, capital structure and risk management.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 40 Best Finance Books Worth Adding To Your Bookshelf in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.