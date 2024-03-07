4 Worst Ways To Attempt To Build Wealth Quickly

There is no shortage of online hacks teaching ways to “get rich quick,” and, while tempting, many of these can actually lead you straight to the poor house.

“Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a foolproof way to get rich quickly,” said Jake Hill, finance expert and CEO of DebtHammer.

“Building wealth is a gradual process, and trying to rush it rarely works out well,” he explained. “For example, placing all of your available savings into high-risk stocks to make quick gains is a terrible way to build wealth. Your investments may do well initially, but highly volatile stocks can easily plummet. Unless you’re a highly skilled investor, it’s likely your quick gains will transform into losses just as quickly.”

Below are some of what experts believe to be the worst ways to attempt to build wealth quickly.

Putting Money in High-Risk Investments

“One of the worst ways to try to build wealth quickly is through high-risk investments without proper due diligence,” said David Brillant, a tax, trust and estate lawyer at Brillant Law.

“I’ve encountered numerous cases where individuals poured significant sums into what was promised as a ‘surefire’ investment, such as volatile stocks or speculative real estate deals, only to face substantial losses,” Brillant said.

He said the allure of quick returns can often cloud judgment, highlighting the importance of thorough research and risk assessment.

Rhett Stubbendeck, finance and insurance expert at Leverage Planning, likens this to investing in “magic beans.”

“I wish it were that easy,” he said. “Avoid any get-rich-quick schemes that promise you the moon and stars overnight. They’re usually just a bunch of scams. While it’s important to think outside the box, some ideas are just a little too far out there.”

Instead, he recommends focusing on realistic and sustainable investments that have a solid foundation.

Other experts cite risky investments as the No. 1 bad money move you can make.

“I would say one of the worst ways to try and build wealth quickly would be to engage with risky investments or put a large amount of money into ‘fad’ stocks,” said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger. “I have seen people lose catastrophic amounts of money from these types of investments!”

While investing is a great way to build wealth over time, he said, it’s important to never invest money you can’t afford to lose and to realize that these fad stocks that make people millionaires overnight often come with proportionate amounts of risk.

Stubbendeck said getting involved in risky investments is akin to betting your life savings on rock-paper-scissors.

“Hey, it’s a game of chance, right?” he said. “But relying on luck alone is not a smart financial strategy. Stick to tried-and-true methods that are backed by proper analysis and planning.”

Leveraging Debt To Invest

Leveraging too much debt to amplify investment returns is a strategy fraught with danger, according to Brillant.

“While debt can be a tool for growth, over-leveraging without a solid plan can quickly spiral out of control, leading to financial ruin,” Brillant said. “I’ve observed businesses and individuals alike succumb to the pressure of unsustainable debt levels, especially when market conditions turn unfavorable.”

Using Tax Evasion Strategies

“Engaging in tax evasion schemes is another perilous method,” Brillant said. “During my time handling complex tax cases, I’ve seen the long-term repercussions of such actions, including legal penalties and damaged reputations.

“Some individuals are tempted by the promise of hiding assets or income to save on taxes, not realizing that the IRS has sophisticated means of uncovering such schemes.”

He said these short-term gains are vastly outweighed by the potential consequences.

“Throughout my career, I’ve recognized that building wealth is a process that requires patience, prudent decision making and a risk-aware approach,” Brillant said. “Quick riches might be tempting, but the risks involved often lead to more harm than good.”

Wealth building, on the other hand, involves an understanding of the legal and financial landscapes.

“Something I strive to impart to my clients every day.”

Jumping Into Day Trading Without Proper Training

Kevin Huffman, a day trader, personal financial expert and owner of Kriminil Trading, said leading the pack of bad shortcuts for building wealth involves jumping into day trading with neither the training nor the education to know what you are doing.

“At the very least,” he said, “it’s capable of producing a good deal of stress; and, at worst, it could leave your entire financial future in peril.”

