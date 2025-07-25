Personal Finance

4 Worst Florida Cities To Buy for Soaring Property Taxes

July 25, 2025 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

As property values are rising across the U.S., so too are property taxes. Rates are rising almost 27% faster than inflation since 2020, according to The Tax Foundation. Though Florida isn’t among the top 10 states where property taxes are rising the most, property taxes in the Sunshine State are surging, and they’re forecast to go up more in coming years.

Learn More: I’m a Florida Real Estate Agent: 2 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

A recent analysis by LendingTree found that the median property taxes in the U.S. rose by an average of 10.4% between 2021 and 2023 (the latest year of available data). The analysis considered the 50 largest metros where property taxes have gone up and found that four cities in Florida are among them

4. Orlando 

  • Property taxes, annually, in 2021: $2,213 
  • Property taxes in 2022: $2,458
  • Property taxes in 2023: $2,592 
  • Property taxes increase between 2021 and 2023: 17.1% 

Check Out: Florida Alternatives: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

3. Miami 

  • Property taxes, annually, in 2021: $3,011 
  • Property taxes in 2022: $3,315
  • Property taxes in 2023: $3,570 
  • Property taxes increase between 2021 and 2023: 18.6% 

2. Jacksonville 

  • Property taxes, annually, in 2021: $2,022
  • Property taxes in 2022: $2,256
  • Property taxes in 2023: $2,401
  • Property taxes increase between 2021 and 2023: 18.7%

1. Tampa 

  • Property taxes, annually, in 2021: $1,935 
  • Property taxes in 2022: $2,185
  • Property taxes in 2023: $2,385 
  • Property taxes increase between 2021 and 2023: 23.3%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Worst Florida Cities To Buy for Soaring Property Taxes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.