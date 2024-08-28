4 Ways Your Social Security Payments Could Be Impacted If You Remarry

Marriage isn’t just for younger folks. Nearly one-quarter of men and women between the ages of 60 and 69 have remarried, according to the most recent Census Bureau data, from 2021, while a slightly lower percentage of those 70 or older have done the same. Remarrying at any time of life can have a big financial impact, and that’s especially true when you collect Social Security benefits.

Your marital status won’t necessarily change your Social Security retirement or disability benefits. You’ll still receive these benefits if you are divorced and remarry. You’ll also receive them if you marry for the first time and your spouse has been divorced.

But there are cases when remarrying could impact your Social Security payment.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Payments

Your SSI eligibility and payment amount could change — or even stop altogether — if your new spouse has a certain level of income and resources. If you and your spouse both get SSI, your payment amount might change from a single person’s rate to a couple’s rate. To avoid being overpaid, call the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 to report your marriage.

Surviving Spouse or Divorced Surviving Spouse Benefits

If you are widowed and remarry after age 60, you might be eligible for survivors benefits on your deceased spouse’s record or benefits on your new spouse’s record, whichever is higher. Contact the SSA to find out how to get the greatest benefit amount.

If you are between the ages of 50 and 59, you might be able to get benefits as a disabled surviving spouse or disabled surviving divorced spouse as long as you were married to your spouse for at least nine months before their death, and you didn’t remarry before age 50.

If you remarry before age 60 and that marriage ends, you could get benefits on your previous deceased spouse’s record.

For more information, read the SSA’s Survivors Benefits publication or visit its Survivor benefits page.

Divorced Spouse’s Benefits

If you remarry, benefits paid to you on your former spouse’s record usually stop. Again, report your new marriage to the SSA to avoid being overpaid.

Children’s Benefits

These benefits apply to children under age 18 and full-time students ages 18 or 19. Under certain circumstances, the SSA might be able to make payments to stepchildren of a worker who receives retirement or disability benefits. For more information, visit the SSA’s Who can get Family Benefits page.

Changing Your Name

If you change your name after remarrying, the first thing you need to do is contact the Social Security Administration to get the new name on your Social Security card and benefits. The easiest way to do this is by visiting the SSA’s Change Name With Social Security page and answering a few questions. You might be able to complete the entire process online. Otherwise, visit a local Social Security office or card center.

